Pompeo Visits West Financial institution Settlement and Gives Parting Presents to Israeli Proper

JERUSALEM — The excessive level of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s valedictory journey to Israel might simply have been the lengthy, grateful recitation by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday of the presents that the Trump administration has bestowed upon his right-wing authorities.
However then Mr. Pompeo unwrapped some new ones.
He introduced that the US would henceforth view the worldwide boycott-Israel motion as anti-Semitic. He stopped on the occupied West Financial institution, turning into probably the most senior American official to go to considered one of Israel’s settlements, which a lot of the world considers a violation of worldwide legislation.
And he directed that items imported to the US from a big swath of the West Financial institution be labeled “made in Israel.” The scope of that act, specialists famous, far exceeded even the massive part of the West Financial institution that the Trump peace plan envisioned being annexed by Israel.
“The individuals of the e book haven’t had a greater pal,” Mr. Netanyahu mentioned to Mr. Pompeo in Jerusalem on Thursday morning, after gushing that the classification of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions motion as anti-Semitic was “merely fantastic.”
All instructed, Mr. Pompeo’s whirlwind day was scarcely a mere victory lap. It was a final probability to bolster Israel’s hard-line strategy to the Palestinians and, as Democrats and different supporters of a two-state answer cried foul, to put political land mines within the path of the incoming Biden administration.
It was additionally a day full of photograph alternatives that might be helpful for Mr. Pompeo, particularly with the evangelical Christian voters he has long courted, have been he to hunt the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
Joel C. Rosenberg, an evangelical writer and pollster primarily based in Jerusalem who’s a pal of Mr. Pompeo’s, mentioned the secretary was “solidifying his place as one of many nice mates of Israel.”
“There’s no query,” Mr. Rosenberg mentioned. “And if he determined to run in 2024, he’s squeezing the toothpaste out of the tube to indicate simply how critical he’s about strengthening the U.S. – Israel alliance. I feel he’s utilizing the time correctly.”
Mr. Pompeo’s admirers say his help for Israel, like his evangelical beliefs, is deeply felt.
However there’s additionally a rushed sense to the Trump administration’s diplomatic strikes on the Israeli-Palestinian battle because the clock runs down as if, like settlers themselves, they’re frantically pouring concrete in hopes that it’ll set earlier than Jan. 20. It’s the same approach the lame-duck administration is taking with Iran.
In each locations, a few of these strikes will likely be tough to reverse.
Others, nevertheless, like the brand new labeling tips for West Financial institution merchandise, might be undone with the stroke of a pen, mentioned Michael J. Koplow, an analyst and supporter of a two-state answer on the Israel Coverage Discussion board.
He known as the made-in-Israel guidelines a “fringe problem” that will resonate with Jewish Republicans, however mentioned Mr. Biden would pay little political value for reversing it.
“But it surely additionally appears to be the case that Pompeo helps a imaginative and prescient of better Israel as a core perception, no matter whether or not or not he runs for president down the street,” Mr. Koplow mentioned.
From Jerusalem, Mr. Pompeo drove to Qasr el Yahud, an Israeli-controlled space on the banks of the Jordan River that’s historically held to be the location of Jesus’s baptism.
Later within the day, in one other first for a U.S. secretary of state, he flew to an previous navy fortification atop a strategic hill within the long-disputed Golan Heights overlooking Syria.
Israel captured the territory from Syria within the 1967 Center East struggle and annexed it in 1981, a transfer rejected by the United Nations Safety Council. However President Trump recognized Israel’s authority over the Golan final yr.
But it surely was Mr. Pompeo’s lunchtime cease on the Psagot vineyard in a Jewish settlement close to the West Financial institution metropolis of Ramallah that drew the loudest protests.
Native Palestinians and Israeli land specialists say that most of the vines that provide the Psagot vineyard develop on plundered soil. A number of Palestinian households are registered because the authorized house owners of almost 20 acres across the settlement that at the moment are planted with the vineyard’s grapevines.
Munif Treish, a 70-year-old Palestinian-American who mentioned his household owned land in Psagot, known as Mr. Pompeo’s go to astonishing.
“By legislation, Pompeo is meant to guard the property and pursuits of Americans everywhere in the world,” he mentioned. “However he’s coming right here to provide legitimacy to the Israeli settlers who’re trespassing, grabbing and cultivating our land illegally.”
Mr. Pompeo was conversant in the vineyard. When it misplaced a lawsuit final yr to get the European Union to reverse its coverage of labeling settlement merchandise as made in occupied territory, Mr. Pompeo attacked the European Courtroom of Justice’s choice within the case and rescinded a 1978 State Division memorandum saying that the settlements have been inconsistent with worldwide legislation.
The vineyard later produced a wine labeled “Pompeo.”
The vineyard’s majority shareholders are the Falic brothers, the American house owners of the Miami-based Responsibility Free Americas retailers, who’ve contributed generously to each Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Trump and given millions of dollars to the settlement enterprise.
In a vineyard visitor e book, Mr. Pompeo wrote, “Might I not be the final secretary of state to go to this lovely land.”
The brand new tips Mr. Pompeo introduced on imports specify that every one items produced throughout the 60 % of the West Financial institution the place Israel workouts full management can be required to be marked as a product of Israel, or as “Made in Israel,” when bought in the US.
Since 1995, within the wake of the Israeli-Palestinian Oslo peace accords, such items needed to be labeled as originating within the West Financial institution.
Mr. Pompeo mentioned that the choice was according to the administration’s “reality-based overseas coverage strategy,” and that the producers “function throughout the financial and administrative framework of Israel and their items ought to be handled accordingly.”
However the brand new coverage might have broader that means.
The Trump plan, which Mr. Netanyahu endorsed, would finally grant Israel sovereignty over all of the settlements in return for a truncated, barely contiguous Palestinian state.
“Falsely labeling settlement merchandise as ‘made in Israel’ signifies that Israel continues to profit from its unlawful and oppressive occupation of Palestine with full impunity, thus giving the Israeli authorities no incentive to vary its conduct, finish the occupation and work towards peace,” mentioned Mohammad Mustafa, financial adviser to Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority.
Left-wing Israelis warned that the transfer to sanitize traces of the occupation from exports of settlement items to the US would backfire.
“An excellent personal aim for Israeli agriculture and business, one other victory for B.D.S.,” the activist Yariv Oppenheimer wrote on Twitter. “Whether it is not possible to differentiate between settlements and produce of Israel, the answer for many individuals will likely be to boycott every thing. We’re all settlers.”
It was unclear what sensible and instant impact Mr. Pompeo’s designation of the B.D.S. motion as anti-Semitic would have.
“We wish to stand with all different nations that acknowledge the B.D.S. movement for the most cancers that it’s,” he mentioned, saying the US would deny authorities help to teams that embrace it.
Modeled on the struggle towards apartheid in South Africa, B.D.S. seeks to mobilize worldwide financial and political strain on Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians. Many supporters see it as aimed primarily at ending Israel’s occupation of the West Financial institution. However its opponents say the motion’s actual aim is the elimination of Israel as a Jewish state.
Mustafa Barghouti, a Palestinian chief within the West Financial institution who’s a proponent of the boycott, assailed Mr. Pompeo’s announcement as one other try by the Trump administration to field in Mr. Biden by putting earlier than him “obstacles that they assume are irreversible.”
“B.D.S. is a peaceable, nonviolent motion,” Mr. Barghouti mentioned. “Calling it anti-Semitic is one other method of suppressing individuals’s rights of freedom of expression and freedom of selection, and likewise a harassment of the American individuals who have the suitable to decide on whether or not to take part in it or not take part in it.”
However Gerald Steinberg, president of NGO Monitor, a right-leaning group that tracks teams that it sees as anti-Israel, mentioned B.D.S. advocates “discuss with Israel as inherently racist,” difficult the morality of its founding.
He did agree, nevertheless, that the choice might pose issues for the Biden administration.
“It units a marker,” he mentioned. “And it is going to be tough for Democrats who oppose the demonization of Israel to disregard this marker.”
Adam Rasgon contributed reporting from Al-Bireh, West Financial institution, and Lara Jakes from Washington.