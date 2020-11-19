Pompeo Visits West Financial institution Settlement and Gives Parting Presents to Israeli Proper

“There’s no query,” Mr. Rosenberg mentioned. “And if he determined to run in 2024, he’s squeezing the toothpaste out of the tube to indicate simply how critical he’s about strengthening the U.S. – Israel alliance. I feel he’s utilizing the time correctly.”

Mr. Pompeo’s admirers say his help for Israel, like his evangelical beliefs, is deeply felt.

However there’s additionally a rushed sense to the Trump administration’s diplomatic strikes on the Israeli-Palestinian battle because the clock runs down as if, like settlers themselves, they’re frantically pouring concrete in hopes that it’ll set earlier than Jan. 20. It’s the same approach the lame-duck administration is taking with Iran.

In each locations, a few of these strikes will likely be tough to reverse.

Others, nevertheless, like the brand new labeling tips for West Financial institution merchandise, might be undone with the stroke of a pen, mentioned Michael J. Koplow, an analyst and supporter of a two-state answer on the Israel Coverage Discussion board.

He known as the made-in-Israel guidelines a “fringe problem” that will resonate with Jewish Republicans, however mentioned Mr. Biden would pay little political value for reversing it.

“But it surely additionally appears to be the case that Pompeo helps a imaginative and prescient of better Israel as a core perception, no matter whether or not or not he runs for president down the street,” Mr. Koplow mentioned.

From Jerusalem, Mr. Pompeo drove to Qasr el Yahud, an Israeli-controlled space on the banks of the Jordan River that’s historically held to be the location of Jesus’s baptism.

Later within the day, in one other first for a U.S. secretary of state, he flew to an previous navy fortification atop a strategic hill within the long-disputed Golan Heights overlooking Syria.