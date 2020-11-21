Pompeo to go to UAE to debate arms sale, Israel normalisation

The Trump administration is making an attempt to safe a $23bn arms sale in superior weapons programs to the United Arab Emirates.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi on Saturday to debate a deliberate multibillion-dollar arms deal between the USA and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to the Gulf nation’s newly normalised relations with Israel.

In a statement this week, the US State Division mentioned Pompeo would meet Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, usually thought of the nation’s de facto ruler, to debate the UAE-Israel deal “and different problems with bilateral concern together with safety cooperation and countering Iran’s malign affect within the area”.

Pompeo, who has refused to acknowledge US President Donald Trump’s election loss, has been on a overseas tour that has to this point taken him to France, Turkey, Georgia and Israel – nations whose leaders have all congratulated President-elect Joe Biden for his victory.

“Through the Trump administration, the USA and the United Arab Emirates relationship has grown deeper and broader than at any level earlier than,” Pompeo mentioned within the assertion.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo steps off his aircraft at Al Bateen Govt Airport in Abu Dhabi, UAE [Patrick Semansky/Pool via AP]

However the Trump administration’s plan to promote $23.3bn in weapons to Abu Dhabi, together with F-35 plane and unmanned aerial programs, has drawn the ire of legislators in Washington, DC, who’re making an attempt to cease the switch.

The arms sale comes after the UAE agreed to normalise relations with Israel in a deal that was brokered forward of the US elections.

The UAE is considered one of three Arab nations to take action previously few months, with Bahrain and Sudan additionally asserting offers with Israel on the behest of the Trump administration.

Democratic Senators Chris Murphy and Bob Menendez and Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, have criticised the arms sale to the Emirati authorities and put ahead 4 bipartisan joint resolutions in search of to cease the deal.

The senators say they concern the Gulf nation will use the arms in violations of worldwide legislation.

The UAE is our ally, however there isn’t a escaping that the Emiratis have a historical past of transferring U.S. arms to extremist militias, and have violated worldwide legislation in Libya and Yemen. On the very least, we must always not rush this sale by in a lame duck session. https://t.co/JYW8RXQ66G — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 19, 2020

“The Emiratis are an necessary safety accomplice, however their current conduct signifies that these weapons could also be utilized in violation of US and worldwide legislation,” Murphy mentioned in a statement.

“A sale this huge and this consequential shouldn’t occur within the waning days of a lame duck presidency, and Congress should take steps to cease this harmful switch of weapons.”

However the UAE stays one of many US’s strongest allies within the Center East, alongside Israel and Saudi Arabia, because it seeks to heap stress on Iran.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo standing with United Arab Emirates International Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Washington, DC, US [Nicholas Kamm/Pool via AP]

The Trump administration has tried to attain political factors domestically by brokering normalisation offers between Arab nations and Israel.

These offers have been rejected by Palestinian leaders as an affront to their rights and as cementing Israel’s management over the occupied territories.