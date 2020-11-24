PolitiFact Rips Sen. Perdue as ‘PANTS ON FIRE’ for Saying Jon Ossoff’s a ‘Socialist’

Simply earlier than the election, PolitiFact slapped President Trump with a “False” for saying “Socialism is the mainstream of the Biden marketing campaign.” This was fascinating, since PolitiFact permits Trump haters in all places to name Trump a “fascist” or a “dictator” and that’s apparently thought-about factual.

The identical tactic was used for Sen. David Perdue when he claimed his runoff opponent Jon Ossoff is a “socialist.” PolitiFact’s Tom Kertscher sounded offended as he dominated that was a “Pants on Hearth” lie:

Perdue mentioned Ossoff is a socialist. As proof, Purdue mentioned Ossoff helps insurance policies that Ossoff really doesn’t help, reminiscent of Medicare for All and the Inexperienced New Deal. These insurance policies don’t represent socialism. Ossoff is just not a socialist. Perdue’s assertion is fake and ridiculous. We charge it Pants on Hearth.

As with Biden, PolitiFact claims you may’t use the S-word in opposition to most Democrats and appears to outline socialism as communism:

Strictly talking, nevertheless, essentially the most slender definition of socialism refers to “governmental possession and administration of the technique of manufacturing and distribution of products.” Ossoff has not acknowledged help for such authorities management.

They betray their anger that the socialism accusation causes Democrats to lose: “President Donald Trump labeled Joe Biden a socialist — a declare we rated False, however one which some believe helped Trump win Florida within the Nov. 3 election.”

So PolitiFact’s piece seems like they’re attempting to persuade voters that Ossoff is one way or the other a “fairly mainstream” Democrat, and “middle-of-the-road Democrat,” as if being within the Democrat mainstream means you’re not on the Left??

“It’s considerably tough to categorise Ossoff ideologically, as he has by no means held elective workplace and has a comparatively temporary historical past within the public highlight,” mentioned Zachary Peskowitz, a political scientist at Emory College in Atlanta. “With that caveat in thoughts, his marketing campaign statements and debate performances are in step with a middle-of-the-road Democrat.” Jeffrey Lazarus, a political science professor at Georgia State College, additionally described Ossoff as mainstream. “Neglect for a second the large ranges of confusion that pervade discourse across the phrase socialism. Trying simply at Ossoff’s coverage positions, they’re fairly mainstream Democratic coverage positions,” Lazarus mentioned. “So far as I can inform, Ossoff isn’t calling for any coverage that’s significantly left-wing.”

So a have a look at his own website reveals Ossoff is attempting to look “significantly left-wing,” if not socialist. He favors a ”public possibility” on well being care as a result of “The hyperlink between well being and wealth should be damaged. It’s important that each single American has nice well being care.”

On the atmosphere, he helps “quickly transitioning to wash power sources, dramatically decreasing carbon emissions, and growing power effectivity. That’s why I’ll help a historic infrastructure plan that features large investments in clear power, power effectivity, and environmental safety.” Does that sound not “significantly left-wing”?

In different phrases, Ossoff might attempt to sound extra “mainstream” to win in Georgia, nevertheless it’s not laborious to think about he’ll be fairly in line with all the pieces Biden would do to maneuver the nation leftward.

To be truthful, we must always be aware PolitiFact’s Kertscher gave Ossoff a “Mostly False” on November 17 for his declare “David Perdue says he’ll do all the pieces in his energy to ensure Joe Biden fails.”