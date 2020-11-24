Politicizing masks ‘is like politicizing rest room paper,’ Biden coronavirus adviser says

“
“Sadly the carrying of masks has been politicized. This can be a fundamental hygienic measure — it’s like politicizing rest room paper.”
”
That’s Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of the Biden-Harris coronavirus advisory board, stressing the significance of mask-wearing Monday during an MSNBC interview with Katy Tur.
Gounder, an epidemiologist and infectious illness specialist, mentioned it is going to be tough to alter anti-mask attitudes, however that offering extra monetary support might assist.
“Individuals resist, individuals disbelieve when their different wants aren’t being met,” she advised MSNBC, including that the summary risk of the coronavirus may be outweighed by financial fears that always have a higher influence on individuals’s on a regular basis lives.
“We actually do should be addressing each on the similar time, and that features having one other stimulus package deal handed,” Gounder mentioned.
She delivered the same message Saturday on MSNBC, telling host Ali Velshi: “The constant messaging must be: We have to all put on masks. Masks are extremely efficient in defending the one who’s carrying them, defending others. They’re low cost, and so they don’t shut down the economic system. If you wish to maintain the economic system open, you must put on a masks.”