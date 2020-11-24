Politicizing masks ‘is like politicizing rest room paper,’ Biden coronavirus adviser says

Dr. Celine Gounder seems on MSNBC on Monday.

MSNBC screenshot





“Sadly the carrying of masks has been politicized. This can be a fundamental hygienic measure — it’s like politicizing rest room paper.”

That’s Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of the Biden-Harris coronavirus advisory board, stressing the significance of mask-wearing Monday during an MSNBC interview with Katy Tur.

Gounder, an epidemiologist and infectious illness specialist, mentioned it is going to be tough to alter anti-mask attitudes, however that offering extra monetary support might assist.