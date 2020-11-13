Police Converge on Places of work of French Video Recreation Developer in Montreal

It is a creating story. Examine again for updates.

MONTREAL — Police have converged close to the places of work of Ubisoft, a French online game firm, in Montreal’s Mile Finish neighborhood and are finishing up an operation, police officers mentioned on Friday.

Police advised native residents within the neighborhood, an space full of cafes and eating places, to maintain away.

The Montreal police wrote on Twitter that they’d responded to a 911 name and that there have been no fast experiences of accidents.

Native tv experiences confirmed Ubisoft employees on the roof of their workplace constructing, however the circumstances weren’t clear. A police SWAT van was seen within the space.