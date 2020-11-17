PingCAP, the open-source developer behind TiDB, closes $270 million Sequence D – TechCrunch

PingCAP, the open-source software program developer finest recognized for NewSQL database TiDB, has raised a $270 million Sequence D. TiDB handles hybrid transactional and analytical processing (HTAP), and is aimed toward high-growth corporations, together with cost and e-commerce companies, that must deal with more and more giant quantities of information.

The spherical’s lead traders had been GGV Capital, Entry Expertise Ventures, Anatole Funding, Jeneration Capital and 5Y Capital (previously referred to as Morningside Enterprise Capital). It additionally included participation from Coatue, Bertelsmann Asia Funding Fund, FutureX Capital, Kunlun Capital, Trustbridge Companions, and returning traders Matrix Companions China and Yunqi Companions.

The funding brings PingCAP’s whole raised up to now to $341.6 million. Its final spherical, a Sequence C of $50 million, was introduced again in September 2018.

PingCAP says TiDB has been adopted by about 1,500 corporations internationally. Some examples embrace Sq.; Japanese cellular funds firm PayPay; e-commerce app Shopee; video-sharing platform Dailymotion; and ticketing platfrom BookMyShow. TiDB handles on-line transactional processing (OLTP) and on-line analytical processing (OLAP) in the identical database, which PingCAP says leads to sooner real-time analytics than different distributed databases.

In June, PingCAP launched TiDB Cloud, which it describes as fully-managed “TiDB as a Service,” on Amazon Net Providers and Google Cloud. The corporate plans so as to add extra platforms, and a part of the funding might be used to extend TiDB Cloud’s international consumer base.