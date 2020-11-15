Home Tech Pharmapacks, an e-commerce firm targeted on well being, private care, and sweetness...

Pharmapacks, an e-commerce firm targeted on well being, private care, and sweetness merchandise, raises $250M from Carlyle Group at a valuation of ~$1.1B (Chibuike Oguh/Reuters)

By
Olivia Blevins
-
4
0


Chibuike Oguh / Reuters:

Pharmapacks, an e-commerce firm targeted on well being, private care, and sweetness merchandise, raises $250M from Carlyle Group at a valuation of ~$1.1B  —  (Reuters) – Personal fairness agency Carlyle Group Inc stated on Thursday it had invested greater than $250 million in Pharmapacks …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR