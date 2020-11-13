Petulant Scarborough Ignores Fact on 2016, Assaults ‘Spoiled Rotten Infants’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough is getting fairly sick of Republicans questioning the outcomes of the 2020 election. So sick, in reality, that he bothered to interrupt his Republican-bashing rants Friday morning to make a false comparability to the 2016 election, full with footage, to remind everybody that the Democrats had been such good sports activities 4 years in the past.
In the course of Morning Joe’s 6:00 a.m. Jap hour, Scarborough performed a compilation (courtesy of CNN) of brief clips displaying Republican commentators and Fox Information pundits criticizing the Democrats in 2016 for not accepting the outcomes of that election. Gleefully appalled, Scarborough gave this venomous response:
Actually, critically? You bought to surprise how they’ll do this. That is 4 years in the past. Republicans whining, calling Democrats sore losers, calling Hillary Clinton a sore loser… However Hillary Clinton conceded the day after the election. She made a name to Donald Trump early that morning and conceded the day after the election. We will not even get any of these folks you simply noticed to confess the actuality that Donald Trump misplaced far worse than Hillary Clinton.
The MSNBC star then performed one other, shorter compilation displaying Hillary Clinton conceding in 2016, together with footage of then-President Obama and allies John Kerry and Nancy Pelosi formally acknowledging Trump’s victory. Nonetheless, he didn’t present any of the unhinged media’s reactions to the election, nor later comments from Clinton the place she appears lower than happy with the outcomes, making this comparability look very uneven. However, he stored up the charade:
And also you return and also you take a look at Barack Obama the day after the election, and Hillary Clinton…So that they had been doing that the day after the [2016] election. And [in 2020] Republicans nonetheless, Donald Trump nonetheless, won’t give the President-Elect — by the best way, Republicans, the President-Elect that’s going to be your commander in chief. The President-Elect who’s going to have to determine methods to deal with the disaster in North Korea that Donald Trump left us. Made it far worse than it was after we acquired there. Tips on how to deal with Russia and methods to deal with China. Tips on how to deal with ISIS. There is a re-emergence of ISIS. Studies this week displaying that they’re regaining energy.
Scarborough then pleaded with Republicans to assist the incoming Biden administration get adjusted:
So Republicans must get up. They should develop up. They should begin the day by day Intel briefings. They should begin doing what the Obama administration did. With the State Division, assist coordinate these calls from international leaders, cross alongside these messages from international leaders. Work in the direction of a peaceable transition that units this nation aside from so many others throughout the globe.
Apparently Scarborough is past the purpose the place he feels the necessity to even deal with the integrity of the election anymore. He made this clear to viewers by belittling Republicans, wrapping up the phase earlier than transferring on to his subsequent dialog with buddies from the Lincoln Undertaking: “The time is now. You’ve had your week and a half of whining. You’ve had your week and a half of whimpering. You’ve had your week and a half of simply performing like spoiled little rotten infants.”
This shameful spectacle was sponsored by Shark Vacuums and Comcast.
Discover the transcript under:
MSNBC’s Morning Joe
11/13/20
6:30:41 AM
[CLIPS OF REPUBLICANS COMPLAINING ABOUT “SORE-LOSER” DEMOCRATS FOLLOWING 2016 ELECTION]
JOE SCARBOROUGH: Actually, critically? You bought to surprise how they’ll do this. That is 4 years in the past. Republicans whining, calling Democrats sore losers, calling Hillary Clinton a sore loser. And by the best way, credit score to CNN’s KFile for placing collectively these montages, however I do not know for those who bear in mind this, and I do know within the age of Trump we’ve various realities, and other people do not even return and take a look at videotape. However Hillary Clinton conceded the day after the election. She made a name to Donald Trump early that morning and conceded the day after the election. We will not even get any of these folks you simply noticed to confess the actuality that Donald Trump misplaced far worse than Hillary Clinton. Joe Biden received Pennsylvania by a a lot bigger margin than Donald Trump 4 years in the past. Gained Michigan by a bigger margin than Donald Trump did. Flipped Arizona by 100,000 votes. Flipped Georgia by 100,000 votes. I imply, once more, they’re shameless, after all they’re shameless. You may take a look at the clips and see what they mentioned then, and see what they’re saying now and they’re attacking Hill– they had been attacking Hillary Clinton then, for conceding the day after the election. Right here we’re, what per week and half previous the election? All of them know he is misplaced. They usually’re all losers, sore losers. We had lots of people within the 2000 recount carrying round indicators that mentioned “sore loserman.” Effectively, if the signal matches, Republicans ought to put on it as a result of this was Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama really as Hillary was conceding, and Barack Obama was saying, “hey, guys, let’s transfer alongside.” Have a look.
[CLIPS OF H. CLINTON, PRES. OBAMA, J. KERRY, N. PELOSI ACKNOWLEDGING TRUMP’S 2016 VICTORY]
SCARBOROUGH: I imply, actually, I might say is not it unbelievable, the distinction between the horrific example– I might say the anti-democratic instance that a variety of Republicans are setting, operating round mendacity, spreading conspiracy theories. Attempting to undermine– for those who can consider this, attempting to undermine America’s confidence within the voting system. Effectively, really in American democracy although the Division of Homeland Safety mentioned it was the cleanest election, the most secure election, essentially the most safe election ever run. And also you return and also you take a look at Barack Obama the day after the election, and Hillary Clinton, wait– Barack Obama mentioned “we’re going to work as exhausting as we are able to to have a profitable transition, to assist Donald Trump.” Hillary Clinton mentioned the morning — the afternoon after the election, “Donald Trump is going to be president. We owe him an open thoughts.” So that they had been doing that the day after the election. And Republicans nonetheless, Donald Trump nonetheless, won’t give the President-Elect — by the best way, Republicans, the President-Elect that’s going to be your commander in chief. The President-Elect who’s going to have to determine methods to deal with the disaster in North Korea that Donald Trump left us. Made it far worse than it was after we acquired there. Tips on how to deal with Russia and methods to deal with China. Tips on how to deal with ISIS. There is a re-emergence of ISIS. Studies this week displaying that they’re regaining energy. We want our President-Elect, the subsequent commander in chief, to get day by day Intel briefings, and he is not getting these day by day Intel briefings regardless of the very fact each Republican in america Senate is aware of that Donald Trump misplaced. Joe Biden received. They usually’re simply taking part in video games along with your nationwide safety, with America’s nationwide safety. I do not know for those who name that un-American, however I do know this: They’d be calling Democrats un-American in the event that they weren’t letting a Republican have entry to day by day Intel briefings. And by the best way, do you Republicans actually assume you are by no means going to be president once more, do you assume you’re by no means gonna be within the White Home once more, as a result of for those who consider you are going to be within the White Home once more, it is advisable inform Donald Trump to cease setting this horrific precedent. We’ve realized in Washington what goes round comes round. So Republicans must get up. They should develop up. They should begin the day by day Intel briefings. They should begin doing what the Obama administration did. With the State Division, assist coordinate these calls from international leaders, cross alongside these messages from international leaders. Work in the direction of a peaceable transition that units this nation aside from so many others throughout the globe. The time is now. You’ve had your week and a half of whining. You’ve had your week and a half of whimpering. You’ve had your week and a half of simply performing like spoiled little rotten infants. We have now much more at stake right here. We have now the safety of the United States of America. Temporary the incoming president day by day. Let these briefings start, simply like Barack Obama did for Donald J. Trump 4 years in the past.