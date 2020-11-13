Petulant Scarborough Ignores Fact on 2016, Assaults ‘Spoiled Rotten Infants’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough is getting fairly sick of Republicans questioning the outcomes of the 2020 election. So sick, in reality, that he bothered to interrupt his Republican-bashing rants Friday morning to make a false comparability to the 2016 election, full with footage, to remind everybody that the Democrats had been such good sports activities 4 years in the past.

In the course of Morning Joe’s 6:00 a.m. Jap hour, Scarborough performed a compilation (courtesy of CNN) of brief clips displaying Republican commentators and Fox Information pundits criticizing the Democrats in 2016 for not accepting the outcomes of that election. Gleefully appalled, Scarborough gave this venomous response:

Actually, critically? You bought to surprise how they’ll do this. That is 4 years in the past. Republicans whining, calling Democrats sore losers, calling Hillary Clinton a sore loser… However Hillary Clinton conceded the day after the election. She made a name to Donald Trump early that morning and conceded the day after the election. We will not even get any of these folks you simply noticed to confess the actuality that Donald Trump misplaced far worse than Hillary Clinton.

The MSNBC star then performed one other, shorter compilation displaying Hillary Clinton conceding in 2016, together with footage of then-President Obama and allies John Kerry and Nancy Pelosi formally acknowledging Trump’s victory. Nonetheless, he didn’t present any of the unhinged media’s reactions to the election, nor later comments from Clinton the place she appears lower than happy with the outcomes, making this comparability look very uneven. However, he stored up the charade:

And also you return and also you take a look at Barack Obama the day after the election, and Hillary Clinton…So that they had been doing that the day after the [2016] election. And [in 2020] Republicans nonetheless, Donald Trump nonetheless, won’t give the President-Elect — by the best way, Republicans, the President-Elect that’s going to be your commander in chief. The President-Elect who’s going to have to determine methods to deal with the disaster in North Korea that Donald Trump left us. Made it far worse than it was after we acquired there. Tips on how to deal with Russia and methods to deal with China. Tips on how to deal with ISIS. There is a re-emergence of ISIS. Studies this week displaying that they’re regaining energy.

Scarborough then pleaded with Republicans to assist the incoming Biden administration get adjusted:

So Republicans must get up. They should develop up. They should begin the day by day Intel briefings. They should begin doing what the Obama administration did. With the State Division, assist coordinate these calls from international leaders, cross alongside these messages from international leaders. Work in the direction of a peaceable transition that units this nation aside from so many others throughout the globe.

Apparently Scarborough is past the purpose the place he feels the necessity to even deal with the integrity of the election anymore. He made this clear to viewers by belittling Republicans, wrapping up the phase earlier than transferring on to his subsequent dialog with buddies from the Lincoln Undertaking: “The time is now. You’ve had your week and a half of whining. You’ve had your week and a half of whimpering. You’ve had your week and a half of simply performing like spoiled little rotten infants.”

