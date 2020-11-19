Petition desires to place Giuliani’s 4 Seasons Complete Landscaping on nationwide historic place register

On Nov. 7, 2020, at 7347 State Street in northeast Philadelphia, historical past was made. That is the place the place Rudy Giuliani, a convicted sex offender, and different like-minded Trump surrogates held their press convention difficult all of Pennsylvania’s votes. Extra particularly, the entire votes in Pennsylvania the place Black individuals stay. Giuliani and Trump had promoted the looks in entrance of the 4 Seasons … Landscaping firm. The optics have been magnificent! Right next to an adult book store.

Whereas this stunt didn’t assist Donald Trump and his marketing campaign to steal the election away from Joe Biden, it has helped the landscaping firm, which has in a short time pivoted to promoting merchandise. T-shirts saying issues like Make America Rake Again are best sellers in keeping with NPR. A Lego artist even came up with a beauty of a set memorializing the event. Now, in keeping with The Architect’s Newspaper, over 2,500 individuals have signed a Change.org petition making an attempt to get the location acknowledged for its small half on this historic election: “We as a nation want to recollect the place the travesty of the Trump administration died with a whimper.” The petition requires the U.S. to “Add 4 Seasons Complete Landscaping to the nationwide register of historic locations.”