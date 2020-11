“They’re simple to navigate, there’s usually plenty of retailers to take a look at, loads of meals, and clear bogs!”

— cazboline

“There’s one thing so magical about all these individuals coming and going to/from so many attention-grabbing locations across the globe. It is part of travelling I really sit up for! I stay close to an airport, and driving by it throughout COVID I at all times realise how a lot I miss it.”

— jennap44b1a2873