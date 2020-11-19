Pence acknowledges rising coronavirus instances however calls U.S. extra ready than ever to battle pandemic

Vice President Mike Pence mentioned Thursday the U.S. is extra ready than ever to battle the coronavirus, whilst he acknowledged rising instances and hospitalizations associated to the pandemic.

Talking on the White Home, the vice chairman mentioned, “America has by no means been extra ready to fight this virus than we’re at present,” as he cited the “assistance on the way in which” from vaccines in growth.

“We may properly be only a matter of some quick weeks away from a vaccine being accessible throughout this nation for essentially the most weak amongst us, and for these which might be caring for them in our hospitals and our clinics,” Pence mentioned.

Pence spoke at a White Home Coronavirus Job Pressure briefing, the primary in months. It got here as U.S. deaths from the coronavirus handed the quarter-million mark and infections continued surging throughout the nation.

Pence departed the briefing room with out taking questions:

President-elect Joe Biden, in the meantime, has warned that the Trump administration’s refusal to acknowledge him because the winner of the Nov. 3 election might delay the rollout of a coronavirus vaccine, and mentioned “more people may die” if the White Home doesn’t cooperate with the transition.

“Sadly, my administration hasn’t been in a position to get all the things we’d like,” Biden mentioned throughout a videoconference Thursday with the Nationwide Governors Affiliation’s management workforce, which incorporates 5 Republicans and 4 Democrats.

President Donald Trump is continuous a push to overturn the election consequence, as deadlines loom for key states to certify their outcomes, and no proof of widespread fraud has emerged.

Talking on the similar briefing, Robert Redfield, the director of the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention, mentioned the federal government was asking all Individuals to redouble their efforts to be vigilant about stopping the unfold of the virus by carrying masks and embracing social distancing.

“We want all of us to go all in,” mentioned Redfield.

The Related Press contributed to this report.