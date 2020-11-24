Paris-based GrAI Matter Labs, which is working to carry quickest AI per watt for edge computing with its GrAI One accelerator chip, raises $14M led by iBionext (VentureBeat)

VentureBeat:
Paris-based GrAI Matter Labs, which is working to carry quickest AI per watt for edge computing with its GrAI One accelerator chip, raises $14M led by iBionext — GrAI Matter Labs, a pioneer of mind impressed ultra-low latency computing, in the present day introduced its newest financing spherical of $14 million.
