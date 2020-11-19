Paramount & Hallmark Channel Don Their Homosexual Attire

On the primary day of Christmas, my real love despatched to me . . . an LGBTQ film.

That might severely be a legit promoting line for Paramount Community, which is releasing a LGBTQ+ Christmas themed movie known as Dashing in December, based on popculture.com. Written as a romantic comedy and directed by Jake Helgren, the movie will probably be launched in its titular month on Sunday 13 this yr. Meghan Hooper, EVP and Paramount’s Head of Unique Motion pictures and Restricted Collection, acknowledged that “This feel-good undertaking captures the significance of inclusive storytelling, the ability of affection and the spirit of the vacations all rolled into one.”

Ah, sure, inclusive storytelling. The best of all virtues that requires every thing to be sacrificed in order that the anti-family beliefs of 4% of the nation’s inhabitants could be imposed on all people. Apparently Paramount Community believes {that a} life-style centered on pleasuring the self captures “the ability of affection” and “the spirit of the vacations.” Leftists will most likely laud the movie as the following Christmas traditional together with Rudolph the Purple-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman.

That is simply one other try by the film business to brainwash the plenty in order that they’ll imagine {that a} turbulent lifestyle is idyllic.

And Paramount Community isn’t the one firm kowtowing to homosexual agenda tyrants. In line with popculture.com, Hallmark Channel has additionally began producing content material centered on LGBTQ+ characters this yr. Not solely did they launch a movie that featured a same-sex wedding ceremony in August (known as Marriage ceremony Each Weekend), they’re additionally producing a movie known as The Christmas Home, with a plot on youngster adoption by a homosexual couple.

Naturally, Hallmark didn’t describe this as leftist propaganda, however Michelle Vicary, who’s an EVP programming for Hallmark, acknowledged that “Our vacation desk is greater and extra welcoming than ever.” How inclusive and virtuous these persons are. “Our films are rooted in heat and positivity, significant connections, household gatherings, and seasonal traditions — a profitable components we hope will deliver our hundreds of thousands of viewers much-needed levity and vacation cheer on the finish of a tricky yr.”

Certain–it’s actually heartwarming to see a child raised amidst the “significant” connection of two male mother and father.

What individuals want on the finish of a tricky yr is for the leftist agenda to depart them alone and cease imposing the approach to life of the few on the various.