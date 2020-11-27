Over 16 million COVID-19 sufferers in Brazil, together with President Bolsonaro, had their information leaked on a spreadsheet uploaded to GitHub by a hospital worker (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Home Tech Over 16 million COVID-19 sufferers in Brazil, together with President Bolsonaro, had...

Over 16 million COVID-19 sufferers in Brazil, together with President Bolsonaro, had their information leaked on a spreadsheet uploaded to GitHub by a hospital worker  —  Amongst these affected by the leak are Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, seven ministers, and 17 provincial governors.

