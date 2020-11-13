Retailers Push Biden Adviser’s INSANE 4-6 Week Economic system Lockdown

The liberal media and their leftist cohorts do appear to love locking down the financial system, regardless of the catastrophic injury these measures have already inflicted upon People.

Liberal retailers pushed an insane proposal by one in all former Vice President Joe Biden’s advisers to lock the financial system down for 4 to 6 weeks to regulate the virus and allegedly assist the financial system. The adviser, Dr. Michael Osterholm, gave this answer to offset one other disastrous financial downturn that will be attributable to his proposed lockdown: Get the federal government to “pay for a package deal proper now to cowl the entire wages, misplaced wages for particular person staff, for losses to small firms, to medium-sized firms or metropolis, state, county governments.”

Who knew the answer for his proposal can be to skyrocket authorities spending? For context, the government has already spent at the very least $3.5 trillion collectively between stimulus spending and stimulus tax aid. Osterholm would later stroll again his feedback.

The concept was so excessive that even Yahoo! Finance Anchor Zack Guzman tweeted: “Kinda shocked to see a lockdown floated so quickly after @realDonaldTrump warned voters that Democrats may return to it tbh.” It didn’t matter. A number of liberal retailers drooled over Osterholm’s tyrannical thought anyway.

CNBC’s headline for the story reeked of propaganda: “Biden Covid advisor says U.S. lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks could control pandemic and revive economy.” Did CNBC forget that amidst the lockdowns in July, second quarter “[c]onsumer spending fell 34.6% and accounted for some 25 proportion factors of ”the “worst ever” 32.9 p.c annualized GDP decline? Apparently not, given CNBC’s fluffy lede paragraph summarizing Osterholm’s views:

Shutting down companies and paying individuals for misplaced wages for 4 to 6 weeks may assist hold the coronavirus pandemic in test and get the financial system on observe till a vaccine is authorized and distributed, mentioned Dr. Michael Osterholm, a coronavirus advisor to President-elect Joe Biden.

The one factor near a critique of Osterholm’s proposal was a one-liner within the seventh paragraph: “A Biden transition official informed NBC Information {that a} shutdown ‘is just not in keeping with the president-elect’s considering.’” In any other case, CNBC simply blindly propagated tyranny like Osterholm was an Armageddon prophet.

CBS Information was simply as dangerous with its story headlined: “Biden adviser floats possible 6-week lockdown to slow spread of COVID-19.” Probably the most absurd a part of this story was buried on the backside of the piece. CBS Information tried to throw shade on Osterholm’s draconian proposal by truly saying the financial system is doomed with or and not using a lockdown: “With or and not using a lockdown, the virus’s unfold continues to threaten the delicate financial restoration.” [Emphasis added.]

However that is typical for CBS. Again in August, CBS Face the Nation didn’t grill Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari for making the same ludicrous proposal on stay tv.

Business Insider proved to be no higher in its puffed-up story headlined: “A Biden COVID-19 advisor referred to as for a nationwide lockdown lasting as much as 6 weeks. The US had a ‘large pool of cash’ to pay for any misplaced wages, he mentioned.”

The story parroted Osterholm’s speaking factors with no criticism, and stoked fears concerning the coronavirus to present his case a fear-mongering enhance:

A US nationwide lockdown lasting 4 to 6 weeks would assist management the coronavirus and revive the US financial system, Michael Osterholm, a COVID-19 advisor to President-elect Joe Biden, mentioned Wednesday … The coronavirus has killed greater than 242,000 individuals within the US and contaminated greater than 10.5 million. On Sunday, the variety of confirmed coronavirus circumstances recorded worldwide handed 50 million.

