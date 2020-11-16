OpenVault research: 8.8% of US broadband subscribers used at the very least 1TB/month in Q3, up from 4.2% in Q3'19, and about 1% used at the very least 2TB/month, up from 0.36% YoY (Jon Brodkin/Ars Technica)

Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica:
OpenVault research: 8.8% of US broadband subscribers used at the very least 1TB/month in Q3, up from 4.2% in Q3’19, and about 1% used at the very least 2TB/month, up from 0.36% YoY — Utilization improve “confirms the worth” of knowledge caps for ISP income, vendor says. — The variety of broadband “energy customers” …
