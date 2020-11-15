Onex Company (ONEXF) CEO Gerry Schwartz on Q3 2020 Outcomes – Earnings Name Transcript

Onex Company (OTCPK:ONEXF) Q3 2020 Earnings Convention Name November 13, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Firm Members

Jill Homenuk – MD, Shareholder Relations and Communications

Anthony Munk – Vice Chairman

Chris Govan – Senior Managing Director and CFO

Bobby Le Blanc – Senior Managing Director

Convention Name Members

Nick Priebe – CIBC

Geoff Kwan – RBC Capital Markets

Scott Chan – Canaccord Genuity

Jill Homenuk

Thanks. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for becoming a member of us. We’re broadcasting this name on our web site. Internet hosting the decision right now are Bobby Le Blanc in his first shareholder name since being named Onex President in August; and Chris Govan, our Chief Monetary Officer. Different members of the workforce are becoming a member of for the Q&A session.

Earlier this morning, we issued our third quarter 2020 press launch, MD&A and consolidated monetary statements, which can be found on the Shareholders part of our web site and have additionally been filed on SEDAR. Our supplemental info package deal can be obtainable on our web site. As a reminder, all references to greenback quantities on this name are in U.S. except in any other case acknowledged. I need to additionally level everybody to our webcast presentation for our common disclaimer and cautionary elements regarding any forward-looking statements contained in right now’s presentation and remarks.

With that, I am going to now flip the decision over to Bobby.

Bobby Le Blanc

Good morning. Thanks for becoming a member of us, and welcome, Jill, to your first Onex shareholder name. Onex reported web earnings within the third quarter of $501 million or earnings per share of $5.29. Web earnings on a segmented foundation have been $515 million or $5.39 per share. Total, it was an excellent quarter for Onex in an working atmosphere that continues to adapt to the evolving COVID-19 state of affairs.

Investing capital per share grew 11% quarter-over-quarter and is now 8% larger than the place it was on the finish of 2019. This improve displays the energy and diversification of our funding platforms, a unbroken restoration in each our PE and credit score portfolios in addition to the engaging funding we have made in shopping for again our shares. Throughout all Onex platforms, we’re executing on focused methods, setting us up properly for sturdy future funding and monetary efficiency.

We’re targeted on worth technology for our shareholders, restricted companions and purchasers who make investments with us. I am going to now present some highlights from every of our enterprise segments. Inside personal fairness, we’re actively working with our firms whereas persevering with to search for alternatives to create worth and deploy capital the place we see long-term progress potential, notably in our core verticals.

This quarter, OP IV prolonged its current momentum, ending the interval with a web IRR of seven%. We’re steadily approaching the brink, however we’ll begin incomes worth from carried curiosity. This quarter’s progress was pushed by sturdy efficiency at our public firms in addition to Parkdean and PowerSchool. OP V deployment is on tempo at 43% invested with two just lately introduced investments, each in areas leveraging Onex’ sector strengths.

In October, we introduced a pending majority funding in OneDigital, a market-leading worker advantages insurance coverage dealer for small and medium-sized companies within the U.S. OneDigital operates in an business that we all know properly, and we’re impressed with administration’s capability to repeatedly develop. This transaction is predicted to shut in This autumn. Equally, in September, we closed on our acquisition of Unbiased Scientific Companies.

ICS is one other good instance of Onex investing in a sector the place we now have broad and deep expertise, focusing on a enterprise with a powerful and confirmed worth providing. Turning to our workforce. We’re happy to announce the promotions of Nigel Wright and Tawfiq Popatia to Senior Managing Administrators of Onex Companions in recognition of their investing observe file, management qualities and long-standing contributions.

Congratulations to each of them. Earlier than transferring to our credit score enterprise, I wished to the touch shortly on our journey, occasions and leisure investments. All of those companies have made powerful however mandatory choices in current months to cut back their working prices and enhance their liquidity throughout a interval of unprecedented uncertainty attributable to the worldwide pandemic. We’re grateful for his or her efforts and stay assured of their prospects as situations get better.

In our credit score enterprise, progress areas that we recognized pre COVID, together with opportunistic credit score, have elevated in relevance with the present market atmosphere. Now we have made quite a few senior hires, and we’ll proceed to have choose hiring in focused areas, contributing to future AUM progress. The margins of the credit score enterprise can be muted as we construct out the workforce. Nonetheless, as our AUM grows on this phase, it’s best to count on to see our margins enhance considerably.

Credit score markets proceed to get better within the third quarter, with each the high-yield and leveraged mortgage indices recouping nearly all of their losses from the primary quarter. Contributing elements to this restoration have been the continued financial and financial help, strong earnings from issuers in each markets in addition to buyers trying to find revenue resulting from decrease investment-grade and authorities bond yields. Onex Credit score continues so as to add new buyers throughout methods. Not too long ago, we priced our twentieth U.S. CLO, and the transaction was supported by a various international group of greater than 20 buyers, together with three new fairness buyers.

Virtually two thirds of the CLO fairness was taken up by third-party buyers, which meaningfully improves Onex’ all-in return on capital. Our wealth administration workforce at Gluskin has additionally been investing for the longer term. Simply as we have added new capabilities by hiring new workforce members, we proceed to ship more and more in-demand different methods to our purchasers, due to our capability to leverage the broader Onex platform. Gluskin consumer allocation to Onex Credit score methods and personal fairness totaled $570 million by quarter finish.

Onex Company’s steadiness sheet stays sturdy. As all the time, we preserve liquidity to fund future commitments whereas having the pliability to be opportunistic and agile in different areas of deployment. This quarter, we returned extra capital to shareholders by way of buybacks, repurchasing over 6.3 million shares at what we consider is a really engaging valuation.

Whereas we stay in what is essentially a work-from-home atmosphere, our workforce continues to exhibit the pliability and entrepreneurial spirit that’s core to Onex’ tradition. I am pleased with how the workforce has tailored and in addition in how we’re supporting our communities.

Via Onex Cares, our employee-directed donation program, we have donated roughly $1.1 million to greater than 130 charities for the reason that begin of COVID. In abstract, Q3 was a great quarter for Onex, constructing on our momentum from Q2, and I really feel assured in our workforce’s capability to ship sturdy efficiency in a recovering financial atmosphere. We do plan to supply extra particulars on our efficiency expectations throughout our platforms throughout our This autumn name as we sit up for 2021.

With that, I am going to go it to Chris for extra on the financials.

Chris Govan

Thanks, Bobby, and good morning, everybody. Onex reported web earnings of $501 million or $5.29 per share in Q3, bringing us right into a web earnings place on a year-to-date foundation at $133 million or $1.36 per share. Q3 phase earnings have been $515 million or $5.39 per share and $152 million or $1.55 per share for the 9 months ended September 30. Our phase outcomes have been pushed by our investing phase, which contributed $492 million this quarter.

Onex leads to Q3 mirror each improved underlying fairness and credit score markets with the S&P 500 up almost 9% and the CS Leveraged Mortgage Index returning over 4%, but additionally importantly, the energy and diversification of our underlying portfolios and the power of our portfolio firms and their administration groups to navigate market situations. Let’s begin by trying extra carefully at Onex’ PE portfolio.

Q3 included a web mark-to-market acquire from personal fairness investing of $457 million. This acquire represents a gross quarterly return of 14%, reflecting worth will increase throughout a lot of the portfolio. As was the case with the general public markets in Q3, the worth will increase in our portfolio have been broad-based. As a reminder, Onex’ PE portfolio is made up of 38 separate companies with no cross-collateralization. This slide particulars the allocation of the portfolio by business phase on the finish of Q3.

Of those eight segments, 5 contributed double-digit returns within the quarter. The sturdy portfolio efficiency within the quarter was led by the enterprise providers phase, with a 24% mark-to-market acquire within the quarter, contributing over $260 million to phase revenue. Moreover, our industrial portfolio firms continued their sturdy restoration from Q1 lows, led within the quarter by a rise within the share value for JELD-WEN in addition to constructive contributions throughout the complete industrials portfolio. You will discover that we have as soon as once more supplied a breakdown of our PE portfolio by COVID publicity.

We proceed to see sturdy worth beneficial properties within the low to constructive publicity class, by far the biggest by worth. This quarter, we additionally noticed good efficiency within the demand/provide headwinds class, with the group now down solely 11% year-to-date, and we’re seeing total stabilization within the direct publicity group with worth up 11% this quarter. Though there continues to be uncertainty throughout many sectors within the financial system, notably with the current escalation of COVID instances in North America and Europe, we really feel assured figuring out nearly 60% of Onex’ PE publicity continues to be in companies the place we consider the pandemic has both a low or constructive affect.

The almost $2.5 billion at work in these investments continues to supply Onex a significant hedge in opposition to COVID-related headwinds. Our credit score investments had modest mark-to-market beneficial properties within the quarter following an enormous bounce again in Q2. For the primary 9 months of the yr, our credit score investments proceed to be down about 11% on a mark-to-market foundation relative to a 1% lower within the CS Leveraged Mortgage Index, reflecting the structural leverage employed in our methods.

In mild of the COVID-related impacts on the underlying portfolio of loans, we now not count on our present CLO investments to succeed in the low double-digit IRRs initially focused. Nonetheless, we do count on these CLOs to supply a significant constructive return total and definitely engaging ahead returns from right now’s marks. We proceed to look at our CLOs’ publicity to CCC-rated loans and the ensuing affect on the curiosity diversion take a look at.

The underlying metrics proceed to remain properly above lows skilled on the finish of April, and all our CLOs met the take a look at for functions of the upcoming This autumn distributions. Q3 additionally introduced some early indicators of the AUM progress anticipated from the significant investments we have made within the Onex Credit score workforce this yr. We accomplished fundraising for the Onex Senior Mortgage Alternative Fund and launched a method targeted on investing in third-party CLOs. Onex participated in each, committing $150 million in mixture. We’re excited in regards to the alternative to deploy Onex’ capital alongside our restricted companions in these new methods, managed by a workforce with a powerful observe file within the house.

Total, shareholder capital was down from December 2019 in absolute phrases, however a lot of that lower displays $441 million used to repurchase Onex shares. On a per-share foundation, shareholder capital was up over $4.50, pushed by an 8% year-to-date improve in investing capital per share. The composition of Onex’ capital has remained comparatively unchanged this yr with personal fairness, credit score and money representing 63%, 10% and 26% of arduous NAV, respectively, similar to the allocation at year-end. The steady allocation was primarily the results of realizations from personal fairness being deployed to repurchase shares.

Yr-to-date, realizations totaled simply over $580 million from our personal fairness investments, primarily from secondary gross sales of SIG and Clarivate. And our credit score investments returned $60 million, together with $50 million of normal quarterly CLO distributions. On the investing entrance, we have put $325 million to work in engaging PE investments publish COVID, together with an incremental funding in RSG of $108 million in addition to investments in Emerald and ICS through Onex Companions V.

Via Onex Credit score, we put simply over $110 million to work within the first 9 months of the yr, together with $55 million in CLOs and associated warehouses in addition to $47 million within the newly launched methods I described earlier. All through Q3, we continued to purchase again Onex shares at a lovely low cost, driving incremental worth for our persevering with shareholders.

In whole, throughout Q3, we utilized about $300 million to repurchase over 6.3 million shares at a mean value of slightly below CAD 63 per share. Giving full worth to our money and publicly traded investments, our common repurchase value implies a reduction to the personal investments of about 55%, and that is with out giving any worth to the asset supervisor. The low cost during which we purchased again the shares instantly benefited our persevering with shareholders, leading to a 2% improve in investing capital per share within the quarter. On a year-to-date foundation, our share buybacks resulted in a 4% improve in investing capital per share.

Lastly, earlier than turning the decision over to Q&A, I am going to spend a couple of minutes on the asset and wealth administration phase. It generated web earnings of $23 million or $0.22 per share in Q3. The year-over-year improve in web earnings was pushed by PE and specifically, a web enchancment in carried curiosity revenue on a mark-to-market foundation of $34 million. This was partially offset by a discount in PE administration charges, which trended down as realizations diminished the price foundation in our totally invested funds.

As Bobby talked about, OP IV is getting very near the brink to generate carried curiosity, and with $3.6 billion of LP capital, carried curiosity from OP IV could possibly be a significant contributor to phase earnings within the coming quarters. Contributions from our credit score supervisor and the wealth administration enterprise have been each impacted this quarter by continued funding in strategic progress, which we count on to learn future phase earnings. The credit score supervisor contributed $1 million in Q3, persevering with to mirror upfront investments we’re making to construct out the workforce and place the platform to meaningfully develop exterior of CLOs and senior loans.

As we increase fee-paying capital throughout these new methods, we count on credit score’s revenue margin to development in direction of historic ranges. In wealth administration, the online contribution decreased by $6 million year-over-year. Along with investments made, earnings have been impacted by decrease AUM in addition to decrease administration charges as we proceed to align charges to be extra aggressive.

On an LTM foundation, asset and wealth administration phase earnings elevated by $29 million year-over-year or $0.29 per share. This was primarily pushed by the complete yr contribution from Gluskin Sheff and a decrease web reversal of carried curiosity. Wanting ahead, Onex’ run price annual administration charges are $294 million; $183 million from personal fairness, $59 million from Gluskin’s public fairness and debt methods and $52 million for Onex credit score.

We would now be pleased to take any questions.

[Operator instructions] Our first query comes from the road of Nick Priebe from CIBC.

Nick Priebe

Okay. I simply wished to return to the buyback dialogue. I feel you have repurchased about 10% of your inventory year-to-date. The typical value has been within the low $60 vary. So is the inference there that we must always count on this tempo of buybacks to proceed? Or would you change into constrained sooner or later based mostly on both your dedication to the fund or focused money steadiness on the company degree?

Bobby Le Blanc

Anthony, you thoughts dealing with that one?

Anthony Munk

Positive. So the governor on our share purchasers — purchases are dictated by the principles concerning the TSX buyback by way of proportion of float. Now we have the power to purchase again 10% of our float in any given yr. As chances are you’ll recall, the graduation of our NCIB is April 17. That is once we renew our bid for the yr, and it is excellent for the entire yr from that time. And so we’re restricted past what we have bought right now to roughly slightly below 600,000 shares. After which come subsequent yr, we’ll renew it once more and can be topic to the principles then for the next 12-month interval. In order that’s basically how it’s best to give it some thought.

Nick Priebe

And simply going again to the funding returns within the credit score enterprise. I feel Chris, you indicated that your returns on CLO fairness are now not anticipated to realize that low double-digit return that you simply’d initially focused. So what are you modeling or anticipating internally there? How huge ought to we count on the variance to be relative to that earlier goal?

Chris Govan

Sure. Nick, I feel the place we’re headed is anticipating sort of final returns from that portfolio to be now within the mid- to excessive single digits, so type of suppose 7%, 8% based mostly upon our present modeling and our present marks versus that 12% that we might have initially focused and modeled throughout that portfolio. And naturally, as , that is simply purely the return on the fairness investments. When you concentrate on the return on the capital, together with the charges, it is clearly far more engaging than that.

Nick Priebe

Acquired it. Okay. After which what in regards to the efficiency of the credit score platform on a relative foundation? Prefer it appears just like the default price has predictably elevated within the leveraged loans market. I presume there’s been a focus of default in areas like power and retail, which I feel you have averted previously. Are you able to simply give us a learn on the relative efficiency of your credit score methods by way of the confused atmosphere?

Chris Govan

Positive. I feel the easiest way to consider that basically is the efficiency of the underlying CLO portfolio. And I feel curiously, this ties into the decrease returns on fairness to some extent. We had, I feel, a really well-managed and comparatively creditor-friendly portfolio, which is a part of the rationale our fairness returns have been dampened, nevertheless it wasn’t as aggressive a portfolio as maybe some others.

So there are business rankings on the market for CLO managers. And while you take a look at that — these rankings, like right now, Onex Credit score is within the second quartile by way of the proportion of their portfolio that is rated CCC or worse, they usually’re within the first quartile because it pertains to the precise variety of defaults over time. So we predict — clearly, it is a confused atmosphere or has been a confused atmosphere for senior loans, however on a relative foundation, our portfolio is holding up.

Our subsequent query comes from the road of Geoff Kwan from RBC Capital Markets.

Geoff Kwan

First query was simply — the OP IV IRR has been ticking up properly. Simply questioning if there’s any feedback you could have on how that is stacking up versus friends. I can respect chances are you’ll not have any type of numbers round Q3 but, however simply how that different — the quartile, percentile development has been in current quarters.

Bobby Le Blanc

Sure, Geoff. I feel it is necessary that we get these numbers as a result of a few of the PE companies that we’re competing in opposition to, clearly, could have extra consumer-facing publicity than we do. However actually, what I am most targeted on, ensuring we get to earn the carry in that fund. And we’re getting actually near that, as Chris and I each talked about in our remarks.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. After which my second query was simply on Slide 18, the place you present the returns to your completely different COVID buckets. On a quarter-over-quarter foundation, I imply, the low/constructive affect was up 18%. It was 11% up for direct publicity after which 9% for people who had — within the demand/provide headwinds. Now once I sort of take a look at that — these knowledge factors, I sort of suppose the low/constructive bucket consists of some companies that evidently would have accomplished properly in Q3 given the restoration.

However I am simply questioning, is the best way to consider why the beneficial properties have been decrease for the businesses most impacted by COVID is as a result of, regardless that there have been reopenings and the financial progress was bettering, the companies that you’d have in that bucket are ones that will not essentially have participated within the early levels of this restoration?

Bobby Le Blanc

I feel that is precisely proper. Like so if you concentrate on an ASM or an Emerald, proper, regardless that the financial system is choosing up, their precise companies have not. Or within the case of a Parkdean, as soon as the parks open, they started producing superb income and earnings, and they might be a contributor to our constructive progress this quarter. However by and huge, the companies which are instantly impacted, they have not actually gotten the advantage of the restoration but.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. Nice. And simply my final query, simply going again to the CLO anticipated decrease returns. I think that does not change your urge for food by way of doing new CLOs, however does that affect your urge for food by way of how a lot you propose to put money into the fairness tranches of the CLOs? As a result of I feel with the regulatory adjustments, I feel it was final yr, you do not have that requirement that you’d have had from two to a few years in the past.

Bobby Le Blanc

Sure. So our most up-to-date CLO, CLO-20 within the U.S., we really syndicated 2/3 of the fairness upfront. So by way of the return on invested capital there, for those who keep in mind the price revenue, that should be actually engaging. And that does not imply we’ll syndicate the fairness each time, however proper now, simply trying on the market and the pricing out there, we thought that made sense. I do suppose, total, the CLO enterprise will change into much less capital-intensive over time, and we’ll do a greater job benefiting from syndicating that fairness and creating a greater ROE for that enterprise.

[Operator instructions] Our subsequent query comes from the road of Scott Chan from Canaccord Genuity.

Scott Chan

Bobby, you talked about OP IV and the efficiency, and out of doors the general public marks that we see, you sort of referred to as out Parkdean and PowerSchool. However I am simply questioning sort of publish quarter, now with the second wave, maybe an outlook on these two companies proper now.

Bobby Le Blanc

So Parkdean basically shuts down their parks this time of yr, so I do not anticipate a second wave right here having any significant affect there. What we usually do in that enterprise within the low season is CapEx tasks, upkeep tasks and issues like that, which I feel we’ll nonetheless have the ability to do. So little or no affect there. And the identical with PowerSchool.

I do not anticipate a second wave to harm PowerSchool. As a matter of reality, by way of its in-school training instruments, it’d really be higher as a result of that is what we noticed within the first wave of COVID. And simply typically talking, I feel we’re extra ready for a second wave total in our companies than we might have been in March. Now we have the protocols and plans in place. Hopefully, it does not — the wave is not that huge this time. However whether it is, I feel we’ll be extra ready this time round than final time round. However these two companies specifically, I do not see getting — having a detrimental affect.

Scott Chan

And simply perhaps transferring over to Gluskin Sheff. Once you acquired the agency, the annual web revenue on the time was considerably larger than what you probably did this quarter. You sort of talked about decrease charges to make it extra aggressive, property have been down. However how do you generate higher earnings from that wealth administration a part of the enterprise?

Bobby Le Blanc

I feel the best way you earn higher — the best way you enhance your earnings, you bought to develop AUM, proper? And the best way we develop AUM is by having nice product choices and pivoting to the wealth administration technique. All of our efforts proper now try to construct that enterprise into not solely an asset supervisor, however a world-class wealth administration agency within the Canadian market. That is going to take a while, that is going to take some funding in expertise, however that’s the plan. And I feel the Canadian market is ripe for an providing like that, for an unbiased wealth administration agency. So I’ve some — I feel we’ll get that on observe, and we’ll get the AUM rising.

Scott Chan

And perhaps simply lastly on that, Bobby. The cross-selling has been fairly good, as acknowledged from the beginning. I feel you famous $570 million up to now. But when I take a look at the flows this quarter, there are web outflows of virtually $300 million. That is nearly like a double-digit annualized price. Did one thing specifically occur this quarter with clientele? Or simply sort of getting a read-through on sort of the visibility on future circulation traction.

Bobby Le Blanc

No, there was nothing uncommon this quarter. And plenty of the {dollars} that we did lose weren’t excessive fee-paying {dollars}. They’re comparatively low fee-paying {dollars}. However there’s nothing I can level to as a trigger for that response, nothing uncommon.

Operator

Bobby Le Blanc

Thanks very a lot for taking part right now. Clearly, in case you have any questions, be at liberty to observe up with Jill. And I hope you all have a pleasant weekend. Thanks.

