Outdated Navy: Males and Girls’s Cozy Sweaters simply $12 at the moment! | Cash Saving Mother®

| Gretchen

This submit might comprise affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here

These Cozy Sweaters from Outdated Navy are simply $12 at the moment!

Right now solely, Outdated Navy has Men’s and Women’s Cozy Sweaters on sale for just $12!

There are many colours to select from.

Select free in-store pickup to keep away from transport prices.

Legitimate at the moment solely, November 13, 2020.