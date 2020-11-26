Jared Newman / Quick Firm:
Observable, which develops information visualization instruments and goals to construct a GitHub-style group, raises $10.5M Sequence A led by Sequoia Capital and Acrew Capital — Creating refined information visualizations will not be for everybody, however a startup referred to as Observable is attempting to make the method a bit much less impenetrable.
Home Tech Observable, which develops information visualization instruments and goals to construct a GitHub-style...
Observable, which develops information visualization instruments and goals to construct a GitHub-style group, raises $10.5M Sequence A led by Sequoia Capital and Acrew Capital (Jared Newman/Quick Firm)
Jared Newman / Quick Firm: