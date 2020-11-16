Obama: It’s ‘arduous for our democracy to operate’ with such deep divisions

“ “It’s very arduous for our democracy to operate if we’re working on simply utterly totally different units of details.” ”

That’s former President Barack Obama, in an interview with Gayle King broadcast Sunday on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

In his first TV interview since the election, Obama stated the nation stays “deeply divided” and that it was “disappointing” that few Republican lawmakers have challenged President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the election was marred by fraud.

“However it’s been form of par for the course throughout these 4 years,” Obama stated. “They clearly didn’t suppose there was any fraud happening, ’trigger they didn’t say something for the primary two days. However there’s harm to this, as a result of what occurs is that the peaceable switch of energy, the notion that any of us who attain an elected workplace — whether or not it’s dogcatcher or president — are servants of the folks. It’s a brief job.

“We’re not above the principles. We’re not above the regulation. That’s the essence of our democracy.”

When requested by King what it signifies that greater than 70 million People voted for Trump, Obama stated: “Nicely, what it says is that we’re nonetheless deeply divided. The facility of that various worldview that’s offered within the media that these voters eat, it carries numerous weight.”

Obama turned a vocal champion for Joe Biden within the weeks main as much as the election, with the previous president sharply criticizing Trump on various events.

“I used to be simply stating details,” Obama stated Sunday. “It was essential for me, as any individual who had served in that workplace, to easily let folks know, ‘That is not regular.’”