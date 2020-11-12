Obama Calls Trump A Sore Loser And Rips The GOP For Humoring His Voter Fraud Lies

In a ’60 Minutes’ interview set to air this Sunday, Barack Obama ripped Republicans for humoring Donald Trump’s lies about voter fraud after he misplaced the election decisively to Joe Biden.

The previous president mentioned Trump’s conduct is pushed by the well-known proven fact that he’s a sore loser. However Obama mentioned he’s much more disturbed by Republicans who “are going together with this.”

“[Trump’s voter fraud claims] look like motivated partially as a result of the president doesn’t wish to lose and by no means admits loss,” Obama mentioned. “I’m extra troubled by the truth that different Republican officers who clearly know higher are going together with this, are humoring him on this trend.”

He added, “It’s another step in delegitimizing not simply the incoming Biden administration however democracy typically, and that’s a harmful path.”

Republicans are actively hurting democracy

The kind of conduct we’re seeing from Donald Trump in current weeks isn’t any shock. Over the previous 4 years, he has by no means as soon as proven that he cares about strengthening democracy, each at house or overseas. He solely cares about himself.

That’s why, as Barack Obama mentioned, the actual disgrace is the way in which Republicans are behaving on this second. In any case, Trump could also be on his means out the door, however a lot of them shall be left behind to scrub up the harm he has finished.

The longer that Republicans in Congress enable Donald Trump to proceed this stunt, the extra harm they are going to be doing to American democracy in the long run.

