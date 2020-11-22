NY Occasions Miami Bureau Chief Nonetheless Lashing Out at Latinos for Trump in Florida

The New York Occasions stays dumbfounded by Donald Trump profitable the state of Florida, particularly Trump taking a major share of the Hispanic vote in South Florida areas like Miami. Unable to just accept actuality, the paper’s reporters have been lashing out, particularly their Miami bureau chief Patricia Mazzei, who was at it once more in Sunday’s lead Nationwide part story, “How Miami’s Politics Swung Right and Blindsided the Nation.”

Mazzei is unable to flee the cliché that “Latino” equals “Democrat,” and used liberal views as a default baseline, then questioned Cuban Individuals for straying from that line. The paper has by no means gotten its head across the truth of Cuban Individuals voting Republican due to their anti-Communist beliefs, typically earned beneath direct expertise beneath Cuban tyrant Fidel Castro.

She traced the evolution of Republican Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Carlos Gimenez, who reversed the county’s “sanctuary” for standing for “undocumented immigrants.” Mazzei was harsh:

Critics stated he had kowtowed to Mr. Trump and turned his again on the county with the second-highest variety of immigrants within the nation, after Los Angeles. This 12 months, Mr. Gimenez acquired Mr. Trump’s endorsement, spoke at considered one of his rallies and was elected to Congress. His exceptional political evolution mirrored a broader shift in Miami-Dade, the place 58 % of the voters is Hispanic and Mr. Trump made large inroads from 2016 to 2020….

Voting Republican is an issue:

….No different place has fairly the identical mixture of Republican-friendly Hispanics, led by conservative Cuban-Individuals. And the Trump presidency has strengthened their hand, forcing Miami to reckon with onerous and contradictory truths about immigration, racism and energy.

For Mazzei, voting Biden equaled “forward-looking,” versus hard-hearted Trumpers.

Mr. Trump’s gorgeous enchancment right here shocked not solely the nation but additionally a lot of Miami, a metropolis that likes to think about itself because the forward-looking capital of Latin America….Each native establishment has been formed by immigrants and their kids, who’ve tended to lean increasingly liberal with every passing era. And but many residents have come to the troublesome realization that Miami even now will not be fairly as progressive as they’d hoped. “We was extra compassionate,” stated Carmen Peláez, a Cuban-American playwright and filmmaker who campaigned for Mr. Biden.

One other warning signal? Failure to hitch this summer season’s protests (lots of which descended into looting and violence).

Some reckoning came about over the summer season, when it grew to become evident that comparatively few Latinos, particularly Cuban-Individuals, have been displaying up at native protests in opposition to police brutality that mirrored others throughout the nation, inflicting consternation amongst extra liberal Hispanics.

At the very least the Occasions is utilizing the “liberal” label – however why does each political stand must be run by “liberal Hispanics” for approval? She once more blamed “misinformation” for Latinos voting Republican.

Mr. Trump’s marketing campaign succeeded in South Florida for understanding lots of these complexities, in addition to for a wide range of different causes: He visited typically. Republicans successfully branded Democrats as “socialists.” An unlimited misinformation marketing campaign focused Spanish-speaking voters. Mr. Biden failed to achieve out to Hispanic voters till it was too late.

Lastly, she talked about particular explanations for Democratic failure.

It didn’t assist Democrats that, through the summer season’s Black Lives Matter protests, some demonstrators in Miami waved flags depicting Che Guevara — a brutal revolutionary despised by Cuban exiles — and defaced a Christopher Columbus statue with graffiti of a Soviet-style sickle and hammer.

Mazzei has pounded on the Florida puzzle earlier than. A post-election story betrayed bitterness about Joe Biden’s surprisingly huge loss in Florida and dug up a pathetic excuse: Hispanics have been the victims of “racist” “disinformation,” in keeping with reporters Mazzei and Nicole Perloth. And calling “average” Biden a “socialist” was not an opinion, however a “lie.” A earlier story by Mazzei and Jennifer Medina willfully miscategorized conservative opinion and marketing campaign hyperbole as “misinformation” and harmful falsehood.