‘Not solely is that this task bodily taxing, however it might be emotionally taxing,’ says advert for morgue attendants in Texas

El Paso County in Texas revealed a grim need advert late Thursday, calling for morgue attendants to hold out the duty of coping with its rising variety of COVID-19 deaths:

“ ‘All candidates should have the ability to life between 100 to 400 lbs., with help. Not solely is that this task bodily taxing, however it might be emotionally taxing as nicely.’ ”

The attendants who’re employed might be offered most private protecting tools, and can obtain a COVID take a look at previous to beginning the job, says the advert.

The county has already began utilizing low-level offenders from the county jail to assist take care of the deceased, the El Paso Times reported. County Decide Ricardo Samaniego dominated that it’ll proceed that observe till it has sufficient new hires.

In a guest column published Thursday in the El Paso Times, Samaniego stated it has change into clear “that our group has not taken the required measures to cease the unfold of the virus.” He famous that within the final two years the county has needed to take care of a refugee disaster and the racially motivated August 2019 shooting at a Walmart store that killed 23 individuals and injured one other 23.

“It’s understood why El Pasoans are experiencing COVID-19 fatigue, in my view extra so than different communities, as we’ve needed to endure these tragedies again to again,” the choose wrote. “On this group, we all the time come collectively underneath disastrous situations. Now we’re asking our individuals to assist one another from afar.”

Samaniego referred to as on El Pasoans to be particularly cautious in the course of the coming Thanksgiving vacation, noting that different holidays this yr have resulted in spikes in optimistic instances. “Touring this vacation season will solely additional enhance optimistic instances in our group,” he wrote.

El Paso on Thursday had 247 our bodies on the morgue and inside 9 refrigerated trailers that have been required to deal with the overflow. The county has seen nearly 100 COVID-19 deaths since Sunday, and the causes of an extra 435 fatalities are nonetheless being investigated.

The county has had 77,977 confirmed instances of COVID-19 because the begin of the outbreak, in line with the Texas Health Department. That makes it the third most affected county in Texas after Harris County and Dallas County. No less than 876 individuals have died. El Paso County has a inhabitants of 839,239, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

El Paso presently has 35,160 lively instances, probably the most within the state, and has averaged 1,310 new instances a day over the past week, according to a New York Times tracker.

Texas has had more than 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and at least 20,565 Texans have died, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University.