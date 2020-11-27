Northern Dynasty Minerals: Pebble Mine On Life Assist After Allow Denial (NYSEMKT:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) obtained a large blow when the U.S. Military Corps of Engineers [USACE] denied its application for permits underneath the Clear Water Act and different statutes. Northern Dynasty has indicated that it intends to launch an administrative appeal of this determination and that it believes this determination was politically motivated.

I had previously thought that Northern Dynasty had a low probability of getting the Pebble Mine into manufacturing, and this determination considerably reduces what was already a comparatively low probability.

Northern Dynasty Minerals additionally trades as NDM on the Toronto Inventory Alternate, though buying and selling volumes are increased underneath NAK for the NYSE. A conversion charge of $1.00 USD to $1.30 CAD is used on this report.

The Enchantment Course of

In keeping with the USACE administrative attraction course of, Northern Dynasty has 60 days to offer a request for attraction [RFA]. The USACE then has 30 days to inform Northern Dynasty about whether or not the request for attraction is suitable or not (primarily based on whether or not the RFA is full and meets the standards for attraction). Assuming that the request for attraction is suitable, the choice on the attraction is meant to be rendered inside 90 days of the receipt of the RFA.

Source

Primarily based on the timelines famous above, there’s a good probability that the choice on the attraction will happen after the transition to the Biden administration on January 20. Though there are numerous election-related lawsuits nonetheless going by the courts, election legislation consultants have noted that there seems to be no viable authorized path to vary the election outcomes primarily based on what has occurred within the courts to date.

The transition to the Biden administration would assumedly finish any hope for progress on the Pebble Challenge for no less than 4 years (and probably longer) as a result of further restrictions/protections which can be prone to be put in place in Bristol Bay.

Whereas it could be attainable for these restrictions/protections to be lifted if there’s a change in federal authorities in 4 years, it does not bode effectively for the Pebble Challenge that it already had hassle getting authorized underneath a Republican administration. As time goes on, the final development is that it’s more durable for giant mining initiatives to get authorized.

Money And Dilution

Finally report, Northern Dynasty had $54 million USD in money and money equivalents available. Northern Dynasty’s web money utilized in working actions has reached near $50 million USD lately, however it may in all probability throttle again its expenditures significantly. At $20 million USD per 12 months in money burn, Northern Dynasty could have sufficient money available to final till 2023 (though it might wish to increase further funds earlier than its money balances turned critically low).

Web Money Used In Working Actions($ Million) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CAD $27.8 $37.5 $24.0 $43.0 $64.1 $64.7 USD $21.4 $28.9 $18.4 $33.1 $49.3 $49.8

The problem for Northern Dynasty is that it could must ultimately increase further funds whereas its inventory is at a low value. If it does fairness choices at $0.30 USD per share, that may add round 67 million shares to fund one 12 months of operations (at $20 million USD per 12 months).

In a best-case situation, Northern Dynasty may find yourself with round 700 million excellent shares by the point a brand new federal administration probably reconsiders the venture. A Democratic win in 2024 may end in Northern Dynasty ending up with round 1 billion shares excellent by 2029 (though it will rely on its precise money burn and fairness providing share costs).

Valuation and Conclusion

The USACE’s allow denial has left the Pebble Challenge on life help and lower off Northern Dynasty’s most important path to getting the mine into manufacturing. Whereas it nonetheless would have confronted quite a few monetary and authorized challenges even when it had obtained USACE approval, the trail to getting the Pebble Challenge into manufacturing has turn out to be much more daunting now.

I had beforehand estimated Northern Dynasty’s worth at $0.40 USD per share primarily based on a comparatively beneficiant 20% probability of it getting the mine into manufacturing this decade. The USACE’s determination each reduces the chances of the mine being constructed and likewise extends the timeline for it probably taking place. Northern Dynasty estimated that mine operations may begin in 2026 if issues went easily with the permits. Now it’s in all probability taking a look at a 2030 or later begin date at greatest, with a fairly excessive probability that it by no means turns into a mine. Thus Northern Dynasty’s estimated worth in all probability is not far more than its money available ($0.11 USD per share finally report).

Disclosure: I/we now have no positions in any shares talked about, and no plans to provoke any positions throughout the subsequent 72 hours. I wrote this text myself, and it expresses my very own opinions. I’m not receiving compensation for it (aside from from Searching for Alpha). I’ve no enterprise relationship with any firm whose inventory is talked about on this article.