Seals and seal lions are each pinnipeds – a suborder which incorporates species of true seals, fur seals, sea lions, and walruses – however they do belong to different families and subsequently have totally different bodily traits. Sea lions are often brown in color, and might stroll on land utilizing their giant flippers. In addition they have seen ears not like true seals which simply have ear holes. True seals (just like the above) even have smaller flippers and have a tendency to wriggle on their bellies on land. Fur seals are a lot nearer to sea lions in look, however they’ve a lot thicker fur, are barely smaller, and have shorter noses than sea lions.