No, President Trump Did Not Pardon Himself

WASHINGTON — This may need been probably the most anticipated White Home turkey-pardoning ceremony ever.

For starters, President Trump has been scarcely seen with out golf golf equipment since Election Day. So the annual ritual of sparing two turkeys supplied a uncommon likelihood to glimpse the lame-duck chief in public.

“Thanksgiving is a really big day for turkeys,” the president stated within the Rose Backyard on Tuesday afternoon. “Not an excellent one, if you concentrate on it.” Besides for 2 lucky feathered recipients of the president’s largess.

It felt nearly regular, refreshingly professional forma. With a zest for showmanship, Mr. Trump had at all times appeared in his component on these cornball events, it doesn’t matter what different turmoil occurred to be upending his presidency in the mean time.

However Mr. Trump’s latest reclusiveness had additionally given the festivities a measure of Groundhog Day drama: Would the Punxsutawney President strike a lightweight and conciliatory tone, signaling a gentle interval of transition into the Biden administration? Or would he proceed with the defiant and rancorous posture he has exhibited within the more than 550 tweets he has unleashed since Nov. 3, guaranteeing a number of extra disruptive weeks of a presidency in darkish winter?