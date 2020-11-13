Nigeria Goes on Offensive In opposition to Youth Protesting Police Brutality

Nigeria — Africa’s most populous nation — was turned the other way up final month by an rebellion that grew into the biggest well-liked resistance the federal government has confronted in years. The demonstrations started as an outcry in opposition to the SARS police unit, however advanced into a bigger protest over dangerous governance.

The federal government has adopted a two-pronged technique to attempt to put a cease to the uproar. It has tried to steer those who it’s listening to the protesters — commissioning panels of inquiry and asserting that SARS is being disbanded. However it’s concurrently utilizing its energy to repress and intimidate activists by throwing many individuals in jail, and harassing others in methods giant and small.

One instance of the federal government’s two-faced strategy was on show final week in a packed listening to room in Lagos overlooking the ocean, the place a panel was imagined to be holding a listening to on police brutality.

Two younger activists had been invited to hitch the panel to symbolize the protesters. However the youth panelists boycotted the listening to as a result of Nigeria’s Central Financial institution had simply frozen a checking account belonging to considered one of them, claiming it was linked to terrorists. In current weeks, a minimum of 20 activists and organizations have had their accounts frozen by the Central Financial institution.

“How can I be asking as a citizen of my nation for higher authorities, for an finish to police brutality,” stated Bolatito Olorunrinu, one of many youth panelists, a 22 12 months previous scholar at Lagos State College, “and my authorities turns round to tag me a terrorist? It’s saddening.”