NextView Ventures closes its fourth fund with $89 million – TechCrunch

NextView Ventures, a Boston-based enterprise capital fund, has raised an $89.6 million fund, in response to SEC filings. The agency’s fourth fund, its largest thus far, is oversubscribed, with early documents indicating a $70 million aim. The NextView Ventures crew didn’t instantly reply to request for remark.

NextView Ventures was launched in 2010 by Rob Go, a former associate at Spark Capital; Dave Beisel, who clocked time at Venrock and Masthead Enterprise Companions; and Lee Hower, a former investor at Level Judith Capital. Melody Koh joined as a associate three years in the past, and most just lately, the fund introduced on former journalist Leah Fessler as an investor.

The fund, which has places of work in New York in addition to Boston, invests in shopper and software-as-a-service enterprise startups on the pre-seed and seed stage. Its portfolio contains Ellevest, an investing platform for ladies; Grove Collaborative, a sustainable items subscription platform; and ThredUp, which has confidentially filed for IPO. In April, NextView launched a digital accelerator for startups to construct a extra strong pipeline for deal circulation. The agency invested $200,000 for an 8% fairness stake in a variety of pre-seed and seed startups centered on “the everyday economy.”

Regardless of the pandemic, Boston’s startup scene has continued to draw record numbers in enterprise capital quantity. In reality, in response to PitchBook information, Boston-area startups raised extra personal capital throughout summer season 2020 than they did in summer season 2019, suggesting that the pandemic has been a boon to startups in combination.

Extra just lately, my colleague Alex Wilhelm and I wrote about how the Boston area is growing its demographic footprint in venture capital. In Q3 2019, New England drove 9.3% of U.S. enterprise offers, and 10.3% of U.S. enterprise {dollars}. In Q3 2020, these numbers have been 9.3% of U.S. enterprise offers, and 12.7% of U.S. enterprise {dollars}. The proportion change is notable, particularly amid unstable instances.

NextView’s new fund is one more sign of the town’s capability to draw institutional funding. Its earlier fund was raised in 2017 at a $50 million close.