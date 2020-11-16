Newsmax CEO says channel gained’t turn into ‘Trump TV’

Regardless of rumors on the contrary, don’t count on Newsmax TV to turn into an outlet for President Donald Trump, the conservative information outlet’s chief govt mentioned Sunday.
“Newsmax would by no means turn into ‘Trump TV,’” Newsmax Media Corp. CEO Christopher Ruddy mentioned in an interview with Variety on Sunday evening. “We now have all the time seen ourselves as an unbiased information company, and we need to proceed with that mission.”
Nevertheless, Ruddy mentioned “we might be open to speaking to [Trump] a few weekly present” after he’s left workplace. Newsmax has staunchly supported Trump, and has but to name the election for Joe Biden.
Hypothesis about the way forward for Newsmax elevated after a Wall Street Journal report published Sunday mentioned allies of Trump have held talks about investing in and probably buying the cable channel.
Ruddy instructed Selection the corporate wasn’t on the market, although he didn’t deny there was curiosity from a lot of traders and “strategic gamers.” Ruddy instructed Selection that the corporate’s objective is to overhaul Fox Information throughout the subsequent 12 months.
Newsmax’s scores skyrocketed within the week of the election, in response to Nielsen scores, however nonetheless lagged far behind Fox Information and different main cable information channels. However the smaller community is poaching Trump loyalists away from Fox News, which angered many Trump supporters by calling the race in Arizona for Joe Biden on election evening.
