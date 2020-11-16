Newsmax CEO says channel gained’t turn into ‘Trump TV’

Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy attends a dinner with President Donald Trump and enterprise leaders in Bedminster, N.J., in 2018.

AFP by way of Getty Photos





Regardless of rumors on the contrary, don’t count on Newsmax TV to turn into an outlet for President Donald Trump, the conservative information outlet’s chief govt mentioned Sunday.

“Newsmax would by no means turn into ‘Trump TV,’” Newsmax Media Corp. CEO Christopher Ruddy mentioned in an interview with Variety on Sunday evening. “We now have all the time seen ourselves as an unbiased information company, and we need to proceed with that mission.”