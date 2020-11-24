New Trump rule might require as much as $15,000 bond for journey to US

The outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump issued a brand new temporary rule that might require vacationer and enterprise travellers from two dozen international locations – most in Africa – to pay a bond of as a lot as $15,000 to go to america.

The US State Division on Monday mentioned the short-term closing rule, which takes impact December 24 and runs by June 24, targets international locations whose nationals have greater charges of overstaying B-2 visas for vacationers and B-1 visas for enterprise travellers.

The Trump administration mentioned the six-month pilot programme goals to check the feasibility of accumulating such bonds and can function a diplomatic deterrence to overstaying the visas.

“The Pilot Program is designed to use to nationals of specified international locations with excessive overstay charges to function a diplomatic instrument to encourage overseas governments to take all applicable actions to make sure their nationals well timed depart america after making short-term visits,” in response to the State Division doc.

A protester holds an indication outdoors the US Supreme Court docket, whereas the court docket justices contemplate the legality of President Donald Trump’s newest journey ban concentrating on folks from Muslim-majority international locations, in Washington, DC, US [File: Yuri Gripas/Reuters]

Trump, who misplaced a re-election bid earlier this month, made proscribing immigration a spotlight of his four-year time period in workplace. President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, has pledged to reverse most of the Republican president’s immigration insurance policies, however untangling a whole lot of modifications might take months or years.

Biden’s transition staff didn’t instantly reply to a Reuters request for remark associated to the visa bond requirement.

However in earlier feedback, Biden has mentioned that “on day one” he would revoke Trump’s journey restrictions – typically referred to as the “Muslim Ban” – which impacts nationals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, in addition to residents from Venezuela, North Korea, Nigeria, Sudan and Myanmar.

Mock-ups of banned Muslim travellers’ passports are positioned outdoors the US Supreme Court docket throughout a protest in Washington, DC, US [File: Yuri Gripas/Reuters]

Trump signed the journey ban by means of govt order in 2017, in a transfer that drew widespread outrage from activists and rights teams who accused the Trump administration of discrimination and racism.

This newest visa bond rule will enable US consular officers to require vacationer and enterprise travellers from international locations whose nationals had an “overstay price” of 10 % or greater in 2019 to pay a refundable bond of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000.

Twenty-four international locations meet that criterion, together with 15 African international locations. Whereas these nations had greater charges of overstays, they despatched comparatively few travellers to the US.

Traditionally, US consular officers have been discouraged from requiring travellers to the US to put up a bond, with State Division steerage saying processing of the bonds could be “cumbersome”, the short-term rule mentioned.

In line with the doc, international locations whose vacationer and enterprise travellers may very well be topic to the bond requirement embrace these from Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Mauritania, Eritrea and Sudan. Different international locations embrace Angola, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, in addition to Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Laos, Liberia, Myanmar (Burma), Papua New Guinea, and Sao Tome and Principe.