NEW NewsBusters Podcast: Beware the Tilted ‘Impartial Truth Checkers’ with Tim Graham

On the Turkey Day version of the NewsBusters Podcast, government editor Tim Graham is carving up the so-called “impartial fact-checkers” and the way they typically tilt to the left and spin all of the “information” right into a Democrat-defending course.

The Washington Submit “Truth Checker” throws their “4 Pinocchios” (pants-on-fire) ranking to President Trump fairly repeatedly. They’ve additionally maintained an anti-Trump database that accuses Trump of greater than 22,000 “false or deceptive statements.” Liberals typically exaggerate that into “22,000 lies.”

The Submit by no means did a False/Deceptive database for Obama, or Hillary Clinton, and nobody expects they are going to begin one for Joe Biden.

These “truth checkers” are cherished by liberals, and liberals typically give them their concepts of what “information” to verify, even PolitiFact’s annual “Lie of the 12 months” award.

PolitiFact has not solely tagged Trump as “Largely False” or worse in additional than 70 % of their checks, they’ve proven the identical aggression towards Ted Cruz, and Newt Gingrich, and Rick Santorum, and so forth. In contrast, Hillary and Bernie Sanders and Obama are “Largely True” on a routine foundation.

These “checks” typically appear designed to disgrace Republicans out of suggesting Democrats are excessive or will go ultraliberal insurance policies. Most not too long ago, Tim reported that PolitiFact slapped Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia with a “PANTS ON FIRE” for calling his Democrat opponent Jon Ossoff a socialist.

We at NewsBusters want you a Glad Thanksgiving, and hope you possibly can get pleasure from this podcast beneath or wherever you hearken to podcasts.