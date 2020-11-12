New GOP Lawsuit Seeks To Throw Out Votes From Democratic Counties In Wisconsin

In one other blatant try to overturn the election and set up Donald Trump within the White Home for 4 extra years, Republicans are in search of to throw out votes from Wisconsin’s Democratic counties.

A GOP lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that there have been “unlawful” votes forged in Dane, Menominee and Milwaukee counties – locations overwhelmingly received by Joe Biden – and that the one answer is to throw them out.

“[T]he correct treatment for this constitutional violation as utilized to presidential-election outcomes is to exclude presidential-election outcomes from these counties for the Presidential Elector certification below 3 U.S.C. § 6 for this state,” the criticism reads.

If these counties are tossed within the trash, the state would doubtless fall into Trump’s column – which, after all, is the GOP’s aim.

Sure, the request is for the outcomes from the large Democratic counties to be thrown out so the electors can go to Trump. https://t.co/0QbMdNlz7l pic.twitter.com/BGqKqrZk38 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 12, 2020

It’s price nothing that even when Republicans have been profitable in stealing Wisconsin, it nonetheless wouldn’t give Trump sufficient electoral votes to win the general election. They might nonetheless want to determine tips on how to steal a few different states that Biden flipped, like Pennsylvania and Arizona.

For the GOP, that’s the draw back of dropping the election so decisively to Joe Biden.

GOP lawsuits are rising extra laughable by the day

It’s been practically per week since Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election, and Donald Trump and his defenders are nonetheless refusing to just accept the clear defeat.

Not solely are they refusing to acknowledge the loss, however their makes an attempt to overturn the election have gotten extra brazen and laughable by the day.

As election lawyer Marc Elias noted on Thursday, the brand new Republican request in Wisconsin is “baseless” and can doubtless get tossed atop the rising pile of courtroom losses the GOP has suffered in current weeks.

Comply with Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter