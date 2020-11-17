Netanyahu Dumps Trump And Is Now Talking To Joe Biden

Israeli PM Netanyahu launched a press release concerning the heat name he shared with Joe Biden regarding the way forward for the US/Israel relationship.

ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו שוחח הערב שיחה חמה עם הנשיא הנבחר ג’ו ביידן בה חזר ביידן על מחוייבותו העמוקה למדינת ישראל ולביטחונה. ראש הממשלה נתניהו אמר שהקשר המיוחד בין ישראל לארה”ב הוא נדבך יסוד בביטחונה של ישראל ובמדיניותה. — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) November 17, 2020

Netanyahu has been telegraphing this move since he embarrassed Trump on a public call before the election. Bibi can learn polls, and he knew that he would quickly be coping with Joe Biden.

Trump is about to be astonished as the entire world leaders who he considers to be his associates will dump him to the curb in a heartbeat and communicate nicely of Joe Biden.

Donald Trump and his enablers like Lindsey Graham don’t need to admit it, however the world has moved on as is treating Joe Biden just like the incoming president that he’s.

Trump spent years bragging about his nice relationship with Netanyahu, however it turned out to imply nothing, as Netanyahu isn’t standing with Trump in his election denial folly.

