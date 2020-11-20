Nelly Kaplan, Whose Movies Explored Feminine Energy, Dies at 89

Nelly Kaplan, whose witty, satire-tinged French movies about feminine empowerment and revenge made her a particular voice in a male-dominated period, died on Nov. 12 in Geneva. She was 89.

The Société des Réalisateurs de Movies, the French filmmakers’ affiliation, announced her dying on its web site. French information companies, quoting a relative, mentioned the trigger was Covid-19.

Ms. Kaplan, who was born in Argentina, arrived in Paris in her early 20s and have become each a filmmaking and a romantic companion of Abel Gance, the French director recognized for the progressive silent film “Napoleon” (1927). In 1969 she drew acclaim along with her first function, “A Very Curious Lady.” (The French title was “La Fiancée du Pirate,” or “The Pirate’s Fiancée.”)

It starred Bernadette Lafont, an actress already well-known from the New Wave movies of Claude Chabrol and others, as Marie, a younger servant who’s preyed upon by males in her village till she turns the tables on them by charging for sexual favors and tape-recording the encounters, in the end exposing the townspeople’s hypocrisy.