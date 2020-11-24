Want a change of surroundings? People are speeding to maneuver their residence workplace to Barbados

People, it appears,

can simply think about themselves working from the glowing seashores of the

Caribbean.

Again in July, Barbados launched a brand new program giving individuals cooped up at residence in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic the prospect to swap their desks and relocate to the distant island for as much as a yr.

Since then, the Barbados Welcome Stamp has drawn 675 functions from U.S. residents, making that the biggest nationality eager to soak within the blue skies and sandy white seashores.

Entry to the island was made simpler in early October, when American Airways

resumed flights from Miami Worldwide Airport to Grantley Adams Worldwide Airport. The provider hopes to make the flight 5 instances every week.

So far, there have been 1,693 functions from people and teams, accounting for two,796 individuals, Barbados’ authorities instructed MarketWatch.

The stamp costs $2,000 for individuals and $3,000 for families. Purposes processed by September had introduced in $1 million — a determine tourism officers say is rising every day.

“It has been improbable — the announcement of the welcome stamp went viral”, stated Eusi Skeete, U.S. director of Go to Barbados, to MarketWatch.

“Inside the first week, we obtained greater than a thousand functions from world wide! We proceed to encourage distant employees to take full benefit of the Barbados Welcome Stamp, because it’s really a mutually useful initiative for each vacationers and our island,” Skeete added.

With a purpose to be thought-about for the Welcome Stamp, U.S. candidates are required to earn a minimum of $50,000 per yr and have medical insurance.

Canadians accounted for the subsequent greatest group of subscribers, with 283 residents hoping to commerce their notoriously chilly winters for hotter shores.

In third place had been Brits (231), adopted by Eire (42) and Italy (16).

A number of different international locations, together with Estonia and Georgia, have launched related initiatives providing visas for so-called “digital nomads” to quickly relocate, in an effort to spice up their tourism numbers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Cris Torres, who’s from Barcelona and was the primary particular person to land in Barbados below this system, the expertise has been every part she hoped for.

“I had heard in regards to the Welcome Stamp Programme and was very , however thought it could take a while to be initiated, so I went to Martinique with the intention of staying for 3 months till this system bought up and working. However in every week, the web site was up and I used to be capable of apply and obtain my approval,” Torres told a welcome dinner hosted by Barbados Tourism Advertising on Nov. 4.

“I’ve by no means been to Barbados, and now I’m right here, I’m glad that I selected the island to be my new residence,” Torres added.

Lisa Cummins, minister of tourism and worldwide transport, stated that this system had attracted individuals from all walks of life, together with younger entrepreneurs and younger enterprise individuals who had been touring in different components of the world and made their option to Barbados after listening to in regards to the Welcome Stamp.

Cummins stated the federal government was now placing measures in place to roll out the second wave of the Welcome Stamp initiative.