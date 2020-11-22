N.Y.C. says 3 % of its coronavirus assessments reveal infections. Why does the state disagree?

A 3 % optimistic charge in coronavirus testing is a vital threshold for New York Metropolis. It’s the level at which the mayor shut down public faculties final week. The governor says {that a} sustained 3 % stage within the metropolis will lead to banning indoor eating, closing gyms and hair salons, and putting a 25-person cap on attendance at homes of worship whilst the vacations method.

However as essential as that 3 % charge is, it seems the city and the state can’t agree on whether it has been reached.

That battle has performed out over the previous week, with Mayor Invoice de Blasio saying 3 % has been breached, whereas Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo stated the optimistic take a look at charge was effectively beneath that. Every depends on his personal statistics, that are compiled and reported in several methods. And, it seems, the state and metropolis can also’t agree on which assessments to incorporate within the calculation.

The discrepancy could be putting: On Saturday, for example, town stated its seven-day common was 3.11 %. Mr. Cuomo’s workplace, nonetheless, put town’s charge at greater than half a degree decrease, at 2.54 %.