My $37 Purchasing Journey This Week | Cash Saving Mother®

Need to see what we purchased for this week’s $70 grocery funds? I’m at the moment difficult myself to stay with a $70 budget for our household (two adults, two youngsters, one preteen, and two infants*). This consists of nearly all of our breakfasts, lunch for Jesse and me (the youngsters have lunches at college most days), snacks, and dinners + most family merchandise (toiletries, laundry cleaning soap, and many others.). For reside updates, make sure to follow my Instagram Stories. See all posts on my $70 Grocery Budget here. *Word: Champ’s system is at the moment being coated by the state since he’s in foster care. Kierstyn is nursing, however we’re supplementing with system every day since my provide is low regardless of all my efforts to extend it. We’ve a separate funds for her system. We additionally haven’t purchased any diapers as a result of mates have been so beneficiant and have gifted us with so many diapers that we haven’t had to purchase any but! We could change the funds within the close to future because the infants grow old and their wants change. We’ll see!

We’ve been slowly introducing the infants to stable meals. Kierstyn has shortly caught on and completely LOVES consuming desk meals. In reality, if she sees somebody consuming, she makes it fairly clear that she would really like a few of no matter it’s we’re consuming. 🙂

I solely went to Kroger as soon as this previous week — and I solely spent half the grocery funds. I plan to spend the remainder this coming week, supplied I discover some nice offers to top off on!

Kroger Purchasing Journey

Right here’s what I bought at Kroger:

2 huge baggage of sweet — marked right down to 90% off — $1.30 every!

2 dozen cage free eggs — marked right down to $1.49 every

2 bins yogurt tubes — marked right down to $0.99 every

Yogurt smoothies — marked right down to $1.49

1 yogurt cup — marked right down to $0.59

2 bottles Ranch dressing — marked right down to $0.59 every

Dannon yogurt — marked right down to $1

Complete Grain Bread — marked right down to $1.99 (I’ve been toasting two items of this to eat with salad at lunch every single day and it’s SO good!)

Healthful Oat Bread — marked right down to $1.49

Candy Potatoes — marked right down to $1.49

5 baggage of peppers — marked right down to $0.99 every

1 bag of avocados — marked right down to $0.99

2 DIY masks kits — marked right down to $0.75 every

Salad Equipment — marked right down to $1.49

Floor Beef — marked right down to $2.29

2 tubs raspberries — $1.50 every

30 eggs — marked right down to $0.79

Milk — $2.39

Whole with tax: $36.88

We love to chop up the peppers in strips and eat them like chips for a snack!

I nonetheless can’t imagine these big baggage of sweet had been simply $1.30 every! I’ve been utilizing them as rewards for the youngsters + having fun with a couple of myself every day! 😉

We ate lots of eggs this week — together with French Toast for dinner one evening, scrambled eggs and toast for Sunday lunch, and arduous boiled eggs with my salads for lunch.

She loves the yogurt tubes — even when she does make fairly the mess! 😉

