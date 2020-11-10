MSNBC Trump Hater Robinson Pushes to Jail Trump Officers for Immigration ‘Cruelty’

On Monday’s Deadline: White Home, MSNBC contributor and Washington Publish columnist Eugene Robinson pushed for Donald Trump administration members to be jailed for following the legislation in implementing a zero tolerance coverage in opposition to unlawful agreements, and garnered settlement from host Nicolle Wallace.

After MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff up to date viewers on the variety of youngsters whose dad and mom can’t be tracked down — many of whom reportedly selected to depart their youngsters within the nation as they had been deported — host Wallace turned to Robinson and recommended that President Trump is afraid to concede defeat to Joe Biden out of worry of what the transition group would discover within the Trump administration on such points.

It did not take lengthy for Robinson to speak up prosecuting Trump administration members, declaring that they “ought to go to jail” for his or her actions. Robinson recommended;

One of many traditions that we’ve — one other custom in our democracy, is that, , a brand new administration from the opposite social gathering takes workplace, and we do not attempt to prosecute or actually pursue the earlier administration — folks within the earlier administration — for wrongs they dedicated. … I believe that is a convention frankly we will need to take one other look…

With out clarifying that reliable asylum seekers had been free to go to a port of entry and wait in line slightly than trek by way of the desert to drive their approach into the nation illegally, Robinson quickly added:

It makes me so mad — it makes me so offended that the torturing of those youngsters, ripping them from their dad and mom and in that approach, intentionally as a present of cruelty to discourage others from coming right here to hunt asylum is simply — folks ought to go to jail for that — folks completely ought to go to jail for that as a result of you’ll be able to’t try this and not know that it is unsuitable — that it is felony, it is immoral, it is simply unsuitable.

After Robinson concluded by suggesting Biden would discover severe issues in different departments as effectively, Wallace agreed along with his evaluation: “It is unbelievable. I affiliate myself with the feedback of Eugene Robinson.”

Robinson’s been on a Trump-hating roll these days:

Over celebrations in Occasions Sq., @Eugene_Robinson on MSNBC: “The one night time that I…recall that basically appears like this one was the night time that Augusto Pinochet was defeated in…Chile and the nation was going to return to democracy after 17 years of his autocratic rule.” pic.twitter.com/JVZTEtK1Nv — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) November 8, 2020

