MSNBC Host Fantasizes Over Trump ‘Dragged Out of White Home Like ‘Cops’ Present

Earlier this week, we wondered, “does the liberal media’s bloodlust for President Trump know no bounds?” That was in response to Mika Brzezinksi calling for “regulation enforcement” to “come after” President Trump.

MSNBC has now taken issues a grotesque step additional. Tiffany Cross guest-hosted the AM Pleasure present this morning. And for her, it would not be sufficient for regulation enforcement to merely “come after” the president. Not even frog-marching would apparently fulfill her need for vengeance.

No, Cross, after asserting that we’re in a “nationwide safety disaster,” fantasized about President Trump being:

“Dragged out on the White Home garden like a Nineteen Eighties episode of ‘Cops.'”

Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson assured Cross that, certainly, if President Trump refused to go away the White Home on January twentieth, the Secret Service would deal with him as a “trespasser,” and “do their job” of eradicating him.

TIFFANY CROSS: If this president is simply saying, ‘I gained’t go.’ I’m calling the election fraudulent and I can’t go away the White Home. Will we see this president dragged out on the White Home garden like a Nineteen Eighties episode of ‘Cops’? Like, actually, persons are involved that he gained’t go. What’s going to occur? BENNIE THOMPSON: Effectively, and persons are involved. Some are questioning if he’ll even present up on the swearing-in of the brand new president. Nonetheless, the regulation is obvious. The Structure is obvious. The Secret Service guards the White Home, and the sitting president. If the sitting president is Joe Biden, then Donald Trump is a trespasser. So, he must be eliminated. So, he can throw all of the matches he need [sic] to and never need to go away, however on the finish of the day, the Secret Service will do their job.

Cross started the phase with a clip of the ever-classy Kamala Harris throughout a primary-season debate saying of President Trump, “dude gotta go.” Cross, predictably, echoed Harris’ line.

