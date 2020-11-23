Morning Jonestown? Scarborough Says GOP Is Killing Individuals

For weeks, Democrats have been rising pissed off with Republicans who haven’t condemned President Trump for not conceding to Joe Biden, however the wordsmiths on MSNBC’s Morning Joe took it to a brand new degree Monday after they used inventive new analogies for example their impatience.

Alluding to “loads of conversations” she allegedly had with nameless “Republicans,” Kasie Hunt reported that she had been informed privately that, “[A]t the top of the day, if he loses, we’re not gonna — we’re not gonna let the ship go down in flames.”

The ship, in fact, represented the Republican Social gathering.

Co-host Joe Scarborough liked the comparability. Talking of not solely the Republican Social gathering, however of the conservative motion at massive, he remarked: “Effectively, I imply, and they’re letting the ship go down. Uh, they’re on it, with Donald Trump.”

Naturally, Scarborough couldn’t assist however examine Trump’s authorized challenges to coups and civil wars:

The — I imply, that is — that is what we at all times accused radicals on the left of desirous to do. Of overthrowing the federal government. I imply, that is — that is — I imply, I could not even think about Marxists making an attempt to tug this off in America, however Donald Trump’s Republican Social gathering is, Mika. They’re making an attempt to conduct a coup, and within the State of Georgia, the place there’s now a civil warfare, information break… he misplaced the State of Georgia to Joe Biden and issues are solely going to worsen the longer this — this strikes ahead.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski unsurprisingly hijacked the dialogue and switched the subject to COVID by initiating a duet of vocal outrage, blaming Trump and Republicans for supposedly not caring about all of the individuals who have perished due to the virus (a name again to a few of her previous comments).

Scarborough then uncorked the grand finale of the analogy contest with a reference to the notorious Jonestown bloodbath: “That is all about Donald Trump. Individuals calling in to Rush Limbaugh, saying they’re able to die for Donald Trump. Actually, is that this Jonestown?”

Maybe the Morning Joe hosts have some extent. Or, extra seemingly, their fixations with burning ships and tragic cult massacres present how eliminated they have been from actuality.

