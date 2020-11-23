Morning Jonestown? Scarborough Says GOP Is Killing Individuals

For weeks, Democrats have been rising pissed off with Republicans who haven’t condemned President Trump for not conceding to Joe Biden, however the wordsmiths on MSNBC’s Morning Joe took it to a brand new degree Monday after they used inventive new analogies for example their impatience.
Alluding to “loads of conversations” she allegedly had with nameless “Republicans,” Kasie Hunt reported that she had been informed privately that, “[A]t the top of the day, if he loses, we’re not gonna — we’re not gonna let the ship go down in flames.”
The ship, in fact, represented the Republican Social gathering.
Co-host Joe Scarborough liked the comparability. Talking of not solely the Republican Social gathering, however of the conservative motion at massive, he remarked: “Effectively, I imply, and they’re letting the ship go down. Uh, they’re on it, with Donald Trump.”
Naturally, Scarborough couldn’t assist however examine Trump’s authorized challenges to coups and civil wars:
The — I imply, that is — that is what we at all times accused radicals on the left of desirous to do. Of overthrowing the federal government. I imply, that is — that is — I imply, I could not even think about Marxists making an attempt to tug this off in America, however Donald Trump’s Republican Social gathering is, Mika. They’re making an attempt to conduct a coup, and within the State of Georgia, the place there’s now a civil warfare, information break… he misplaced the State of Georgia to Joe Biden and issues are solely going to worsen the longer this — this strikes ahead.
Co-host Mika Brzezinski unsurprisingly hijacked the dialogue and switched the subject to COVID by initiating a duet of vocal outrage, blaming Trump and Republicans for supposedly not caring about all of the individuals who have perished due to the virus (a name again to a few of her previous comments).
Scarborough then uncorked the grand finale of the analogy contest with a reference to the notorious Jonestown bloodbath: “That is all about Donald Trump. Individuals calling in to Rush Limbaugh, saying they’re able to die for Donald Trump. Actually, is that this Jonestown?”
Maybe the Morning Joe hosts have some extent. Or, extra seemingly, their fixations with burning ships and tragic cult massacres present how eliminated they have been from actuality.
Here is the transcript:
Morning Joe
11/23/2020
6:21:06 AM
KASIE HUNT: That is the be all and finish all, proper? That is the top of the street right here, and if this you continue to preserve going with this, I imply, I don’t underst — I do not know the way you come again from — from one thing like this. It’s totally, very onerous to see, and — and I feel I’ve stated earlier than, I had loads of conversations earlier than this with Republicans who privately stated, “on the finish of the day, if he loses, we’re not gonna — we’re not gonna let the ship go down in flames.” The ship being the Republican Social gathering and all the historical past that’s behind it. All of — all the those who got here earlier than, that constructed what it grew to become. We aren’t gonna let the ship go down in flames with this man, with Donald Trump. However that is what we’re watching proper now, and, , I do not know. And the Electoral School deadline is a vital one to look at. The Georgia election is — is one to look at. If — if Donald Trump refuses to depart the White Home, I am undecided anybody’s reporting that that is so far as he’s gonna take this, however what are they gonna do if that occurs? Um, I do not know. As a result of their observe report would counsel that they don’t seem to be gonna do something.
JOE SCARBOROUGH: Effectively, I imply, and they’re letting the ship go down. Uh, they’re on it, with Donald Trump. Uh, not solely —
MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Actively, truly.
SCARBOROUGH: — not solely the Republican Social gathering, but in addition the conservative motion. You can begin studying from Edmund Burke, via Russell Kirk, via William F. Buckley, take heed to the phrases, the speeches of Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, you will note nothing that justifies the radicalism. The — I imply, that is — that is what we at all times accused radicals on the left of desirous to do. Of overthrowing the federal government. I imply, that is — that is — I imply, I could not even think about Marxists making an attempt to tug this off in America, however Donald Trump’s Republican Social gathering is, Mika. They’re making an attempt to conduct a coup, and within the State of Georgia, the place there’s now a civil warfare, information break, Donald Trump misplaced the State of Florida [sic] to Joe Biden. I am sorry, the State of Georgia, he misplaced the State of Georgia to Joe Biden and issues are solely going to worsen the longer this — this strikes ahead.
BRZEZINSKI: Effectively, I imply, I do not know if it issues to the Republicans in any respect, however the backdrop to that is very unhealthy brief time period information on the coronavirus, and the numbers —
SCARBOROUGH: They don’t — they don’t care.
BRZEZINSKI: — surging all over and the president tweeting all weekend lengthy—
SCARBOROUGH: They don’t care.
BRZEZINSKI: — about himself, and concerning the election he needs to steal. That’s who they’re aligning with.
SCARBOROUGH: They don’t — they do not actually care concerning the folks dying.
BRZEZINSKI: So, there was break —
SCARBOROUGH: They — they actual — ‘trigger in the event that they did, they’d let Joe Biden begin working his transition, so they might begin getting the vaccines prepared, they usually may make up a plan to distribute vaccines from throughout the — to throughout the nation,
BRZEZINSKI: Yeah.
SCARBOROUGH: — to 300 million folks, to get the financial system began once more. To get the financial system began once more, however they do not care. That is all about Donald Trump. Individuals calling in to Rush Limbaugh, saying they’re able to die for Donald Trump. Actually, is that this Jonestown?
BRZEZINSKI: Individuals are dying.
SCARBOROUGH: Actually? Yeah. You — you don’t must say you’re prepared to die for Donald Trump, as a result of tons of of hundreds of individuals have already got died due to Donald Trump, and it’s solely going to worsen —
BRZEZINSKI: Yeah.
SCARBOROUGH: — if — if — if this does not cease, and if we do not enable the President-Elect to start out making ready, as report variety of instances proceed to skyrocket up, Mika, and method too many Individuals are dying on daily basis.