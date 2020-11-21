Morning Joe Fears ‘Reality Decay’ Prompted Dem Losers to Be Branded Socialists

Regardless of having Joe Biden because the obvious winner of the 2020 presidential election, the Democratic Social gathering has been pissed off since Election Day as a consequence of disappointing losses down poll. Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell of Florida appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Thursday to angrily spew misinformation within the wake of her re-election loss.

After Joe Scarborough urged that her loss could have had one thing to do with the left’s common rhetoric selling socialism and defunding the police, Mucarsel-Powell pushed again:

Look, I believe that positively had a unfavorable impression on my race, on Donna Shalala’s race right here in South Florida, however there was a lot extra happening that I believe that lots of people missed the boat on. And one of many issues that I introduced up early on is that there was a diffusion of misinformation… And the troubling half about this, is that this focused misinformation wasn’t simply taking place in social media, in chats like WhatsApp, but it surely began penetrating mainstream media.

Effectively, it’s no shock that the Democrat congresswoman would select to disregard the likelihood that socialist rhetoric may need been a nail in her re-election marketing campaign’s coffin. Nevertheless it definitely was fascinating to listen to a leftist cite the “mainstream media” as one among her issues, particularly since they run propaganda across the clock to advertise the Democrats.

Scarborough was most likely grateful that she didn’t name him out personally for being a part of her downside.

Making an attempt to contribute to the post-mortem of Mucarsel-Powell’s re-election, MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt requested: “Democrats misplaced seats after we did not anticipate that. What have you ever stated to the Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi about this? Why have been they so blind to what was happening?”

Unsurprisingly, the Home Democrat had a really sharp reply. “Um, there’s positively one thing taking place, Kasie, and I would like everybody that’s watching this present this morning to do not forget that we’ve got one main downside, and it is the occasion of Trump, the Republican Social gathering,” she stated. “They’re positively speaking with voters in a method that we’re not seeing.”

Maybe Democrats like Mucarsel-Powell aren’t seeing that as a result of they select to not. Sadly, she was in good closed-minded firm on Thursday’s present.

PBS Information Hour’s Yamiche Alcindor was additionally on board to supply her considerate condolences. “President Obama has talked about fact decay, an concept that People can’t agree on the information. How a lot of that do you assume factored into your race, and what is the resolution for that,” she puzzled.

The congresswoman wished that she had knocked on extra doorways, however she rapidly made it clear that she would relatively congratulate the Democrats on their different victories. Clearly, she was not there to take accountability for her loss, nor to lash out at Democrats for his or her extremist rhetoric like her colleague Abigail Spanberger.

She and the journalists on Morning Joe wished to attribute her loss to “fact decay” and “misinformation,” relatively than the rebuke of socialist rhetoric that it was.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Whereas Democrats will nonetheless management the home, Republicans flipped greater than half a dozen seats, together with two key battleground state- a battleground State of Florida. Uh, becoming a member of us now, Democratic congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell of Florida. She was a type of two Democrats who misplaced their seat on Election Day. Kasie Hunt continues to be with us as nicely, and in addition with us, White Home correspondent for PBS Information Hour, Yamiche Alcindor.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: So congress- Congresswoman, I am positive you have been listening to the identical factor I used to be, I used to be following all of the races actually intently in Florida, and I knew you have been in hassle, uh identical to whenever you knew you have been in hassle, as a result of what I saved listening to over and time and again have been the identical two issues — socialism, defund the police. I am not gonna vote for, she desires to defund the police. I’m not gonna vote for her, she- she helps socialism. And, and, you already know, I get progressives on the present that don’t dwell in Florida, they go, “oh, no, no, Joe, it needed to be one thing else,”– No, it wasn’t anything. That’s all we heard. Not solely in Miami-Dade. I heard it throughout Florida.

REP. DEBBIE MUCARSEL-POWELL (D-FL): Yeah, good morning, Joe, good morning, everybody. Look, I believe that positively had a unfavorable impression on my race, on Donna Shalala’s race right here in South Florida, however there was so far more happening that I believe that lots of individuals missed the boat on. And one of many issues that I introduced up early on is that there was a diffusion of misinformation that was taking place, focused particularly to Latino voters in my space, in South Dade and in Miami-Dade County, and I really joined Joaquin Castro to ask the FBI to research the place this was coming from. And the troubling half about this, is that this focused misinformation wasn’t simply taking place in social media, in chats like WhatsApp, but it surely began penetrating mainstream media, so you’ll hear misinformation in Spanish radio stations in Miami-Dade, um there was an insert that had been happening on a weekly foundation for months in one of many most important Spanish newspapers, El Nuevo Herald, so I believe that it was the perfect- the proper storm.

I imply, completely socialism had a unfavorable impression, and the Republicans in Florida have been utilizing these assaults in opposition to Democrats since 2016. They usually have been repeating this false assault again and again once more. However there have been so many different components, and that is one thing that I believe is extremely necessary for the Democratic Social gathering nationally and in Florida to grasp. That our group, the Latino and Hispanic vote in south Florida could be very numerous. That socialism could have affected sure elements of the Latino vote however not all of them. We additionally noticed that we had an voters that was able to reopen, the financial penalties of this pandemic performed a really integral a part of how they have been voting and what they have been considering. So you may’t simply blame what occurred in Miami-Dade to these assaults. There was a lot extra happening.

SCARBOROUGH: Uh, Kasie Hunt’s with us and has a query. Kasie?

MUCARSEL-POWELL: Hello, Kasie.

KASIE HUNT: Congresswoman, good morning. To choose up on the final thought that you simply had right here, I imply, we went into election night time considering and definitely frankly, my sources on either side of the aisle, Republicans and Democrats, have been anticipating the Democrats have been gonna choose up between no less than 5 and 7 seats if that they had the great landslide night time that they- a lot of them anticipated it was gonna be north of ten seats within the Home, and that is not what occurred. And it wasn’t simply your district throughout the map in truth, Democrats misplaced seats after we did not anticipate that. What have you ever stated to the Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi about this? Why have been they so blind to what was happening?

MUCARSEL-POWELL: Um, there’s positively one thing taking place, Kasie, and I would like everybody that’s watching this present this morning to recollect that we’ve got one main downside, and it is the occasion of Trump, the Republican Social gathering. They’re positively speaking with voters in a method that we’re not seeing. And that is why we missed the polling in so many areas, not solely in my race, however throughout the nation in numerous areas with a few of my colleagues. They’re utilizing techniques that we want to determine if we need to broaden the map in 2022. If we need to win statewide in Florida, if we need to carry again a few of these members in 2022. And there is — like I stated, there are lots of classes that we have to be taught from what occurred. We weren’t anticipating these losses, such as you stated, Kasie. And there may be positively an issue with election interference. We knew that occurred in 2016. We have to examine how this misinformation was focused in totally different areas not solely in Miami-Dade. I’ve to inform you that I’ve been having lots of conversations with my colleagues in south Texas. The identical techniques have been getting used with totally different messaging in South Texas. And so I’ve been speaking to the Speaker about this and she or he’s listening and she or he desires to perceive how we are able to higher talk with Latino voters throughout America.

BRZEZINSKI: Yamiche Alcindor has the following query. Yamiche?

YAMICHE ALCINDOR [PBS NEWS HOUR]: Good morning, Congresswoman. My query is — hello. If you have a look at your race, what might you’ve performed in a different way? Um, do you assume to be re-elected, is there one thing you would have been performed? And secondly, President Obama has talked about fact decay, an concept that People can’t agree on the information. How a lot of that do you assume factored into your race, and what is the resolution for that?

MUCARSEL-POWELL: Yeah, you already know, after I look again, Yamiche, I must say and I believe for a lot of of us, you begin selecting up sure messages that typically you ignore since you’re considering, nicely, this isn’t gonna actually affect the final result. I believe that we’re doing every thing that we have to do at this level. Effectively, no, there have been indicators that I used to be selecting up from associates that have been sending me messages on their chats that they have been getting lots of assaults in opposition to Democrats that I hadn’t seen in mainstream media, for instance. Um, so I want I’d have paid a little bit extra consideration on these issues. We began knocking on doorways no matter what lots of individuals throughout the nation have been doing. I knew that I needed to be current. I knew that I wanted to speak to these voters. We did it in a really protected method. Perhaps we should always have began earlier, however the issue is in South Florida is that we have been the epicenter of the coronavirus in July and in August, so we needed to wait till we might include the unfold earlier than we began knocking on doorways, however I do want that we’d have performed extra knocking on doorways, though we did- knocked on greater than 23,000 doorways. Now, I believe that one of many issues that we have to have in mind is that no matter what occurred in — on Tuesday, November third, there are various vivid spots. Take a look at what occurred in Arizona. There was main outreach to Latino voters in Arizona and never simply on this election however for years, and one of many issues that the Republicans have recognized how to do in Florida is to proceed to speak with the varied populations that we’ve got. We’ve got Puerto Ricans in central Florida, we’ve got Cuban People and Venezuelan People in South Florida. Ecuadorians, Colombians, and Republicans have been speaking constantly with these teams in Florida, and that is one thing that I’ve been sounding the alarm since I bought elected in 2018. I’m the primary South American immigrant to be elected to congress. I used to be a frontrunner in bringing and speaking about bringing freedom to Venezuela and offering humanitarian support, so what occurs in Venezuela is essential in south — in Miami-Dade County. Um, so these are the teachings that we must be taught. However let’s not overlook that we elected President-Elect Joe Biden with an enormous turnout of Latino voters in different areas like Arizona and Nevada. So we have to be taught from these classes, begin speaking early. Doing our outreach and listening to what’s necessary to each Latino and never simply each Latino, however each—[connection failure].

BRZEZINSKI: Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, thanks very a lot for being on the present this morning. Nice perception. Willie?