Morning Digest: New York Democrats now have energy over redistricting, however will they use it?

With AP calls and candidate concessions (together with two by Republicans on Tuesday, one in the 40th District and the other in the 46th), Democrats have secured 40 seats and have wide leads in two others, the thirty ninth and sixtieth. Celebration leaders, who celebrated the anticipated milestone on Monday, might but see their ultimate tally develop to 43, if the fiftieth District, the place Republicans hold a 3-point lead, breaks their method.

Campaign Action

These legislative supermajorities would, a minimum of in concept, enable Democratic lawmakers to override—or a minimum of threaten to override—vetoes by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has long stood in the way of progressive reform regardless of having been elected as a Democrat himself. Cuomo, predictably, acted blasé about the development, noting that he nonetheless holds tremendous sway over the all-important state funds.

Legislators might, nonetheless, nonetheless use their newfound energy to bypass Cuomo’s needs in other areas, most notably redistricting. With a two-thirds vote, Democrats might bypass a 2014 modification to the state structure that, underneath the pretense of creating an unbiased fee—a choose actually ordered that the phrase “unbiased” be stricken from the amendment’s description as a result of it was nothing of the type—was really designed to make sure Republicans would have a say in redistricting regardless of how small their minority may develop.

If they continue to be united, subsequently, Democrats in Albany might go new congressional and legislative maps fully on their very own. That may enable them to supply something from excessive partisan gerrymanders to districts designed to guard incumbents to genuinely truthful maps.

Senate Majority Chief Andrea Stewart-Cousins recently suggested that she intends to maintain each partisan and civic goals in thoughts, saying at a Monday press convention, “We’ll do the correct factor. I imagine that we can draw up strains which might be, you recognize, contiguous and rational, and nonetheless have the ability to obtain a Democratic majority.” Given New York’s sturdy blue lean, nonetheless, nearly any maps in need of the type of Republican gerrymander at the moment in place ought to constantly yield majorities for Democrats.

The large query, in fact, is whether or not Democrats will in truth have the ability to stick collectively. One apparent downside is Brooklyn Sen. Simcha Felder, a conservative Democrat who for a few years caucused with Republicans and was solely welcomed again into the Democratic fold final yr.

The redistricting panorama isn’t utterly settled although, since shortly earlier than the 2020 elections, Democrats passed a constitutional amendment that might decrease the edge wanted for lawmakers to override the redistricting fee from the present two-thirds to only three-fifths, together with enacting implementing a number of nonpartisan standards for drawing districts. If Democrats go the modification once more subsequent yr, it will go earlier than the voters subsequent November in time for redistricting in 2022, and if it passes, members resembling Felder would have even much less energy to dam Democrats from drawing partisan maps.

However past Felder or another troublesome members, there stays … the funds.

As Democratic Assemblyman Dick Gottfried, who has served within the chamber for half a century, put it in a highly informative article by the Albany Instances Union‘s Edward McKinley, “Even after we’re not doing the funds, when persons are pondering of giving the governor a tough time, they at all times have to recollect what the governor can do within the funds.” Given Cuomo’s infamous penchant for vengefulness, Democrats who cross him on redistricting—or another matter—might pay a pricey value when it comes time for what McKinley dubbed the “sweepstakes underpinning the state’s roughly $170 billion annual spending.”

If your entire occasion stands in opposition to the governor, Democrats may discover security in numbers. However Cuomo’s potential to strike again at his enemies, actual and perceived, can by no means be underestimated, and that is one thing lawmakers will not ever neglect.

Georgia Runoffs

● GA-Sen-B: Raphael Warnock is betting that the easiest way to battle hearth is with humor. In his latest ad, Warnock is seen strolling his pet beagle on a sidewalk in a picket-fenced neighborhood as he addresses his viewers, “We informed them the smear advertisements had been coming, and that is precisely what occurred.” He goes on, “You’d suppose that Kelly Loeffler may need one thing good to say about herself if she actually desires to symbolize Georgia. As a substitute, she’s attempting to scare folks by taking issues I stated out of context from over 25 years of being a pastor.”

Rounding a nook with a small plastic baggie of unmistakable provenance now in hand, Warnock presents, “However I feel Georgians will see her advertisements for what they’re”—and chucks the bag right into a trash can earlier than addressing his pooch: “Do not you?” The canine, naturally, barks in assent.

In a separate new spot, Warnock delivers a minute-long sermon on the which means of Thanksgiving throughout such a troublesome time. Citing John 1:5 of the New Testomony, Warnock preaches, “Gentle shines by way of the darkness, and the darkness overcometh it not.” He goes on to present particular due to “the academics, the docs and nurses, the important staff.” Warnock concludes with a prayer: “And to those that’ve misplaced family members in current days, and for whom the vacation seasons are notably troublesome, I pray in your energy.”

In the meantime, the pro-Democratic Senate Majority PAC has two new advertisements up, each of which go destructive. The first hits Kelly Loeffler for allegedly profiting off the pandemic by buying and selling shares after Congress was briefed on the coronavirus, largely through the use of clips of Fox Information host Jeanine Pirro berating Loeffler as a part of the “swamp.” (Presumably that is a minimum of partly a play to persuade Trump-loving Republicans there is no cause to get off their duffs for the runoff.) The subject of SMP’s ad going after David Perdue is similar, although minus the wild-eyed Decide Jeanine.

The PAC says it is placing $6 million behind the advertisements, which in any regular election could be a big sum—however these races are something however regular. According to CNN, spending and advert reservations from GOP campaigns and out of doors teams have topped $168 million, whereas Warnock, Jon Ossoff, and their allies have spent $101 million.

Knowledge

● Pres-by-CD: Our mission to calculate the 2020 presidential outcomes for all 435 congressional districts nationwide ventures to New England, the place we now have new numbers for each New Hampshire and Massachusetts. You possibly can find our complete data set here, which we’re updating constantly because the precinct-level election returns we want for our calculations turn out to be accessible.

New Hampshire has often been aggressive in presidential contests, however it shifted sharply to the left this yr on the high of the ticket. Joe Biden took the Granite State 53-45, which was a giant enchancment over Hillary Clinton’s slender 48-47 victory in 2016, and he won both of its congressional districts; you may find our map here. (Thanks partially to GOP gerrymandering, the state went within the different path additional down the poll, which we’ll discover sooner or later after we launch parallel knowledge for legislative districts.)

The first Congressional District within the japanese a part of the state has been one of many swingiest seats within the nation for years, however just like the state as an entire, it was pleasant turf for Staff Blue this time. The district bounced from a tiny 50-49 edge for Barack Obama in 2012 to a just-as-slender 48-47 Trump win 4 years in the past, however Biden carried it by a comparatively comfy 52-46 margin.

The first has additionally been particularly unstable in Home races, although Democrats have once more achieved higher right here in recent times. Democrat Carol Shea-Porter flipped it in a 2006 shocker, however she misplaced her bid for a 3rd time period to Republican Frank Guinta in the course of the 2010 pink wave. Shea-Porter received it again from Guinta in 2012 as Obama was carrying the district, however Guinta returned in 2014 to unseat her. Shea-Porter, nonetheless, got here again once more in 2016 to beat Guinta throughout their fourth matchup, regardless of Trump’s slim benefit.

That was the final time, although, that both Shea-Porter or Guinta appeared on the poll. Shea-Porter determined to not run once more in 2018, and fellow Democrat Chris Pappas decisively received the competition to succeed her. Pappas, who’s the state’s first homosexual member of Congress, received re-election against Republican Matt Mowers 51-46 this yr in a race that attracted no severe exterior spending.

The 2nd District in western and northern New Hampshire, in the meantime, has historically leaned extra towards Democrats than the first. Biden carried the district 54-45, which was additionally a decisive shift to the left from Clinton’s 49-46 victory.

Republican incumbent Charlie Bass misplaced this seat within the 2006 blue wave in opposition to Democrat Paul Hodes, however he narrowly received it again in 2010 in opposition to Democrat Annie Kuster after Hodes left to unsuccessfully run for the Senate. Kuster, although, defeated Bass of their 2012 rematch, and she or he held on in the course of the 2014 GOP wave. Kuster prevailed 50-46 in 2016 in opposition to an underfunded Republican as Clinton was carrying her seat by an analogous margin, however she had no bother in 2018 or 2020 in successive matchups with Republican Steve Negron.

Whereas Granite State Democrats carried out nicely in federal elections this yr, the upcoming spherical of redistricting might value them a seat. Not solely was Republican Gov. Chris Sununu decisively re-elected, the GOP additionally retook management of the state Home and Senate two years after dropping each chambers.

Republicans likewise managed the redistricting course of after the 2010 elections (due then to their legislative supermajorities), however satirically, their success that yr constrained their ambitions. Each Guinta and Bass had simply flipped seats, and since there was no method for Republican mapmakers to shore up one congressman with out hurting the opposite, they made solely slight changes to the district strains. Incumbent safety is not a priority for Republicans this time, although, so we might see extra aggressive adjustments to a congressional map that has largely remained unaltered since 1881.

We’ll flip subsequent to Massachusetts, the place Republicans final received a Home race in 1994. Biden took the Bay State 66-32, which was additionally a shift to the left from Clinton’s 61-33 win. Biden, like Clinton, additionally carried all nine congressional districts. (You possibly can find a link to our map here.)

The one seat the place Biden did not hit 60% of the vote was the ninth District on Cape Cod and the South Shore, however he nonetheless got here shut. Biden received 58-40 right here, an enchancment over Clinton’s 53-42 efficiency, whereas Democratic Rep. Invoice Keating won his sixth term 62-36. Biden’s finest displaying within the state by far was in Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s seventh District, a various Boston-area constituency that he took 85-13.

The subsequent spherical of redistricting is more likely to produce one other favorable map for Democrats. Whereas Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s time period will final by way of the beginning of 2023, Democrats maintained supermajorities in each chambers of the legislature, permitting them to override the governor’s vetoes. And even when Democrats weren’t in cost, you’d be onerous pressed to attract any district that might favor Republicans merely due to how deep and vast Massachusetts’ blue hue is.

Referred to as Races

● Orange County, CA Board of Supervisors: Although some mail ballots nonetheless stay to be counted, Republican incumbent Andrew Do’s 52-48 lead over Democrat Sergio Contreras for the first District on Orange County’s Board of Supervisors appears unlikely to budge. Contreras does not seem to have conceded and Do does not appear to have declared victory, however a minimum of one native journalist has declared Do the winner, which means the GOP will preserve its 4-1 majority on the board if the outcomes stand.

That total edge might change quickly, although, as Republican Michelle Metal’s victory within the forty eighth Congressional District will require a special election for the board’s 2nd District. Democrats would subsequent have an opportunity to take a majority in 2022, when two Republican seats (together with Metal’s), in addition to their lone member, Doug Chafee, will likely be on the poll.

Uncalled Races

● CO 18th District DA: Republican John Kellner at the moment leads Democrat Amy Padden by 1,433 votes within the race for district lawyer in Colorado’s open 18th Judicial District, which covers Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, and Lincoln Counties within the Denver suburbs, a margin that might ship the race to an automatic recount, seemingly after Thanksgiving. A Kellner win would symbolize a maintain for the GOP, which has occupied this workplace since 1968.

Seize Bag

● Deaths: Former New York Metropolis Mayor David Dinkins, a Democrat whose 1989 victory made him the primary Black chief of America’s largest metropolis, died Monday at the age of 93.

Dinkins, who was near quite a few influential Harlem politicos, together with future Rep. Charlie Rangel, was elected to a single time period within the Meeting in 1965 earlier than redistricting value him his seat. He went on to carry an influential publish as metropolis clerk earlier than he was elected Manhattan borough president on his third attempt in 1985 by defeating Assemblyman Jerrold Nadler within the Democratic main by a 65-35 margin (Nadler would go on to win a seat in Congress seven years later and emerge as a high occasion chief).