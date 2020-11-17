Monday Evening Owls: Excerpts from the December version of Harper’s Index

Evening Owls, a themed open thread, seems at Day by day Kos seven days per week

Excerpts from the December version of Harper’s Index:

“We don’t dwell in a world that suffers from doubt, however one which suffers from certainty, false certainties that compensate for the properly of worldly anxieties and worries.”

~~Les Again, The Artwork of Listening (2007)

It’s not as if nobody predicted this man was going to be an utter disaster. The enduring mass delusion although? That was more durable to foresee, and is as surreal as it’s bleak

At Day by day Kos on this date in 2003—The battle for the soul of the Democratic Occasion:

Divisions over ideology may be simply accepted in our occasion. We do have an enormous tent, and coverage divisions are a actuality we are able to study to dwell with. Certainly, we have to dwell with them. Electoral realities imply that Democrats within the South must be extra average or conservative than these within the West Coast or in New England.

However the hatred the institution feels towards Dean has nothing to do with ideology. Dean hasn’t paid his dues with the institution. Dean marketing campaign supervisor Joe Trippi has made his title working the campaigns of rebel (therefore anti-establishment) candidates like Jerry Brown. He’s not a part of the chummy inside-DC membership of Democratic Occasion consultants.

If Dean wins the nomination, he turns into the top of the Democratic Occasion. He will get to switch McAuliffe and fill the highest ranks on the DNC. All of a sudden, a “DNC Chairman Joe Trippi” is an actual chance, and for an institution that has spent the higher half of the final decade laughing at Trippi’s antics and dismissing him as a kook are out of the blue standing on shaky floor.

I all the time knew in regards to the “institution” distaste for Dean and Trippi, however Lizza’s piece places the blame squarely on the Clinton crew.

Because the occasion’s break up into Deaniacs and anti-Dean Clintonites unfolds, some of the intriguing subplots issues the machinations of Gore. Instantly after the Florida recount was determined in 2000, Gore’s senior aides have been purged from the DNC and Clinton’s have been put in. Some ex-Gore staffers are nonetheless bitter in regards to the coup, and several other categorical admiration for what Dean is doing.

And Gore himself appears to be modeling his resurgence on the Dean phenomenon.