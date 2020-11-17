Monday Evening Owls: Excerpts from the December version of Harper’s Index

Evening Owls, a themed open thread, seems at Day by day Kos seven days per week
Excerpts from the December version of Harper’s Index:
- Hypothetical median revenue of full-time U.S. employees if revenue have been distributed as evenly because it was in 1975: $92,000
- Precise [2020] median revenue of full-time U.S. employees: $50,000
- Share change since final 12 months within the variety of U.S. properties on the market: -35
- Within the median house value: +11
- Share of People aged 18-29 who dwell with one or each of their dad and mom: 52
- Rank of this share among the many highest ever recorded in america: 1
- Share of People with symptomatic COVID-19 who deny having signs when requested by others: 34
- Who attempt to conceal their signs: 55
- Share by which males usually tend to attempt to conceal their signs than ladies: 32
- Share of People who suppose local weather change poses a danger to individuals residing in america: 61
- Who suppose it poses a danger to them personally: 43
- Portion of Democratic or Democratic-leaning People who’re attempting to “tune out” coronavirus information: 1/5
- Of Republican or Republican-leaning People who’re: 2/5
- Share of U.S. Black Lives Matter protests by which no individuals have been harmed and no property was broken: 93
THREE OTHER ARTICLES WORTH READING
TOP COMMENTS • RESCUED DIARIES
QUOTATION
“We don’t dwell in a world that suffers from doubt, however one which suffers from certainty, false certainties that compensate for the properly of worldly anxieties and worries.”
~~Les Again, The Artwork of Listening (2007)
TWEET OF THE DAY
BLAST FROM THE PAST
At Day by day Kos on this date in 2003—The battle for the soul of the Democratic Occasion:
Divisions over ideology may be simply accepted in our occasion. We do have an enormous tent, and coverage divisions are a actuality we are able to study to dwell with. Certainly, we have to dwell with them. Electoral realities imply that Democrats within the South must be extra average or conservative than these within the West Coast or in New England.
However the hatred the institution feels towards Dean has nothing to do with ideology. Dean hasn’t paid his dues with the institution. Dean marketing campaign supervisor Joe Trippi has made his title working the campaigns of rebel (therefore anti-establishment) candidates like Jerry Brown. He’s not a part of the chummy inside-DC membership of Democratic Occasion consultants.
If Dean wins the nomination, he turns into the top of the Democratic Occasion. He will get to switch McAuliffe and fill the highest ranks on the DNC. All of a sudden, a “DNC Chairman Joe Trippi” is an actual chance, and for an institution that has spent the higher half of the final decade laughing at Trippi’s antics and dismissing him as a kook are out of the blue standing on shaky floor.
I all the time knew in regards to the “institution” distaste for Dean and Trippi, however Lizza’s piece places the blame squarely on the Clinton crew.
Because the occasion’s break up into Deaniacs and anti-Dean Clintonites unfolds, some of the intriguing subplots issues the machinations of Gore. Instantly after the Florida recount was determined in 2000, Gore’s senior aides have been purged from the DNC and Clinton’s have been put in. Some ex-Gore staffers are nonetheless bitter in regards to the coup, and several other categorical admiration for what Dean is doing.
And Gore himself appears to be modeling his resurgence on the Dean phenomenon.