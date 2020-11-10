Monday Night time Owls. Evaluation: 99% of Inexperienced New Deal co-sponsors received their 2020 races

“This quick-and-dirty evaluation,” Kahn stated, “aligns with different information exhibiting that representatives who’ve sponsored and voted for progressive insurance policies weren’t punished by voters.” As Frequent Goals reported this weekend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and others identified that each single congressional member who ran for reelection this 12 months as a supporter of Medicare for All received their race. Ocasio-Cortez hinted that her crew can be “working numbers” on the Inexperienced New Deal—of which she is the lead House sponsor—subsequent. As Earther’s evaluation confirmed, the reelection charge for representatives who co-sponsored the Inexperienced New Deal decision was practically 100% as nicely, with 92 out of these 93 congressional members retaining their seat. “Saying progressive insurance policies held Democrats again from increasing their Home majority/taking the Senate simply would not maintain water with information accessible to date,” Kahn noted on Twitter.

THREE OTHER ARTICLES WORTH READING

John Kasich Contributed Nothing to Biden’s Election, So Why Should Democrats Listen to His Claptrap? by John Nichols. Kasich claims the left harmed Democrats. Fallacious. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and actions boosted turnout and helped swing key states.

Another Election, Another Round of Poll Bashing. Is That Fair?, by Michael Shulson. Forecasts as soon as once more considerably underestimated the extent of help for Trump. However does that imply they failed?

The El Paso Experiment, by Melissa del Bosque​​​​​​​. A Public Defender’s Lonely Fight Against Family Separation.

TOP COMMENTS

“It isn’t the critic who counts; not the person who factors out how the robust man stumbles, or the place the doer of deeds may have carried out them higher. The credit score belongs to the person who is definitely within the enviornment, whose face is marred by mud and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes quick repeatedly, as a result of there isn’t any effort with out error and shortcoming; however who does really attempt to do the deeds; who is aware of nice enthusiasms, the good devotions; who spends himself in a worthy trigger; who at one of the best is aware of in the long run the triumph of excessive achievement, and who on the worst, if he fails, at the very least fails whereas daring tremendously, in order that his place shall by no means be with these chilly and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

~~Theodore Roosevelt, “Citizenship In A Republic,” (April 23, 1910)

x You may run all the main focus teams you need, provide you with the cleverest, catchiest, most perfectest phrase that was ever phrased … if all you do is say it at a press convention & hope the media transmits it, intact, to your audience … you’ll lose. Repeatedly. — David Roberts (@drvox) November 9, 2020

At Each day Kos on this date in 2016—Reminder: Donald Trump has made a variety of guarantees for his first day within the Oval Workplace: