‘Million MAGA March’ attracts hundreds of extremists to D.C. claiming Trump gained the election

Militiamen sporting physique armor had been a typical sight on the Saturday rally.

From the outset, the aggregation of white nationalists, road brawlers, “Patriot” militiamen, and conspiracy theorists who had organized and promoted the occasion on social media made their presence felt. Even earlier than the mid-morning occasion was scheduled to begin, a block-long phalanx of a number of hundred thuggish Proud Boys marched through downtown Washington, chanting “Fuck antifa” and “USA! USA!” as they made their option to Liberty Plaza close to the White Home, the occasion’s major gathering level.

Trump had promoted the occasion in a tweet Friday, saying he discovered the rally “heartwarming,” and that he “could even attempt to cease by and say good day.” And indeed he did, cruising previous the marchers in his limousine and waving to them from inside a rear passenger window, en path to a day on the golf course.

All through the occasion, far-right extremists of quite a lot of stripes introduced their presence: White nationalists from Nicholas Fuentes’ “Groyper Military” rushed to lead the march from the White Home to the Congress and Supreme Courtroom buildings, their blue “America First” banners held excessive. Oath Keepers and different militiamen, sporting physique armor and ready for battle—although unarmed, since Washington forbids open carry of weapons inside its metropolis limits—joined eagerly within the march.

The group was estimated to quantity within the low tens of hundreds.

At one level, Fuentes addressed the crowd with a bullhorn. “We’re up in opposition to the media, and in opposition to the large companies, and in opposition to the swamp, and the federal government, and the CIA, and the FBI, and the intelligence neighborhood, and it’s a fairly massive path forward of us,” he mentioned. “There are loads of them, and so they wield a lot energy. However I believe to myself this: I’ve a lot confidence in recognized that God is on our aspect!” The group roared.

Alex Jones and his Infowars operation had been additionally straightforward to seek out, significantly Jones himself, who joined the Proud Boys of their morning march, after which was surrounded by them for “safety” as they marched. “That is what America seems like!” they chanted as they went.

QAnon conspiracy cultists had been additionally current in abundant numbers. At one level, the group collectively chanted the QAnon slogan: “The place we go one, we go all!”

Violence on the occasion was comparatively restricted in the course of the day, as a result of a lightweight turnout of counterprotesters, most of whom gathered near the Supreme Court building. Some combating broke out between them and rally-goers, largely involving pushing and shoving. Metro police moved to create a barrier between the 2 factions, with the antifascists largely relegated to a small patch of floor on the rally vacation spot.

A number of pro-Trump audio system on the occasion bore mainstream Republican credentials, however their rhetoric was straight out of the far-right insurrectionary handbook. Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert of Texas, for example, informed the group that their struggle in opposition to the election final result was not merely about Trump, “that is about the way forward for America,” he said. “This can be a multidimensional warfare.”

Gohmert referred to as for an Egypt-style revolution to take to the streets and stand up in opposition to the election outcome. He additionally advised that elections in California and New York had been fraudulent, so their whole outcomes ought to merely be tossed out (which might certainly reverse the election’s final result). “This was a cheated election,” he claimed.

Former presidential adviser Sebastian Gorka additionally addressed the group, urging them to refuse to just accept a Biden victory. “This is the trail to victory,” he said. “This can be a Republic, we do not let 51% dictate to 49%,” including: “The one fascists are antifa, and BLM are racists.”

“Now we have to place the strain on,” Gorka continued. “You get on the streets. You get your MAGA hat on and also you ship a message to the state senate. In case you certify a fraudulent election, you’ll by no means, ever get re-elected.”

“We do not need violence, however we are going to by no means allow them to steal our republic,” he concluded. “Get your MAGA on!”