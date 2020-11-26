Navy’s Function in Vaccine Will Be Strictly Behind the Scenes, Regardless of Trump’s Claims

WASHINGTON — When President Trump talks about efforts to ship the coronavirus vaccine to thousands and thousands of People wanting to return to their regular lives, he usually says he’s “relying on the army” to get it carried out.

Mr. Trump has given the impression that troops could be packing up vials, transporting them from factories to pharmacies and maybe even administering photographs. And, at instances, army officers engaged on the sprawling interagency program to maneuver these vaccine doses from drug corporations into docs’ workplaces have indicated the identical factor.

In actuality, the function of the army has been much less public and extra pervasive than this characterization suggests.

When corporations have lacked the bodily areas wanted to conduct their drug trials, the Protection Division has acquired trailers and permits to create pop-up medical websites in parking heaps. When a required piece of plastic or glass was briefly provide, the army leveraged a regulation handed in the course of the Korean Struggle to pressure producers to maneuver them to the entrance of the road. Ought to a hurricane hit someplace, blocking vehicles, the army has transportation prepared.