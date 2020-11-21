Michigan GOP Lawmakers Wined And Dined At Trump’s DC Lodge After White Home Assembly

Home Politics Michigan GOP Lawmakers Wined And Dined At Trump’s DC Lodge After White...

date 2020-11-21

By Olivia Blevins

After assembly with Donald Trump on the White Home, a number of Michigan GOP lawmakers had been seen on the Trump Lodge in D.C. on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

In line with Bridge Michigan reporter Jonathan Oosting, “Michigan Home Speaker Lee Chatfield, state Rep. Jim Lilly hit up the Trump Lodge bar final evening after their White Home go to.”

Different Michigan GOP lawmakers had been seen leaving Trump’s resort on Saturday morning, the place they dodged reporters and rapidly left the scene.

Who paid for this lavish go to to Trump’s resort?

Whereas the initial news popping out of the Friday assembly between Donald Trump and these Michigan lawmakers was optimistic for the way forward for democracy, the later imagery of those similar lawmakers having fun with an evening on the president’s DC resort is troubling.

It additionally raises questions on whether or not the president himself sought to wine and dine these GOP lawmakers at a time when Trump is pressuring them to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Michigan.

The American folks should trust that after they vote in a free and honest election, the president of america gained’t try to stage a coup to stay in energy.

Nothing concerning the photographs from Trump’s Lodge in D.C. is more likely to make anyone really feel assured concerning the well being of American democracy.

