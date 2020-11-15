Mercer-backed Parler makes ‘free speech’ pitch to conservatives mad at Fb and Twitter

As Fb Inc.

FB,

+0.68%

and Twitter Inc.

TWTR,

+1.56%

have taken a harder line against unsubstantiated claims of a stolen presidential election, outstanding conservatives on each platforms have responded with anger and a frequent retort: Observe me on Parler.

Launched in 2018, the libertarian-leaning social community was essentially the most downloaded app on each Android

GOOGL,

+1.68%

and Apple

AAPL,

+0.04%

units for many of final week, in line with knowledge from Google and analytics agency App Annie. Its leaders envision it as a free-speech-focused different to the giants of Silicon Valley.

“

‘You’d repair one factor, and one other would blow out. We’re now strong at this level.’

”

— Parler Chief Govt John Matze



The corporate’s consumer base greater than doubled to 10 million in beneath every week, making it troublesome for its roughly 30-person employees to maintain up with the flood of recent sign-ups.

The platform has deep-pocketed traders to fund additional development. Hedge-fund investor Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah are among the many firm’s monetary backers, in line with individuals conversant in the matter. The Mercers, who haven’t disclosed their involvement with Parler, have beforehand financed numerous conservative causes and backed Cambridge Analytica, the controversial knowledge agency that labored for President Trump’s 2016 marketing campaign.

After The Wall Avenue Journal reported on the Mercers’ ties with the platform, Rebekah Mercer stated in a Parler submit that she and Matze “began Parler to supply a impartial platform at no cost speech, as our founders supposed.” She stated the trouble is a solution to what she referred to as the “ever rising tyranny and hubris of our tech overlords.”

An expanded version of this report appears at WSJ.com.