Meng defence lawyer accuses Canadian police officer of ‘cover-up’

Huawei government Meng Wanzhou is preventing extradition to america, the place she faces fraud prices.

A lawyer for Meng Wanzhou has accused a high Canadian regulation enforcement officer of partaking in a “cover-up”, because the Huawei government continued to battle extradition from Canada to america.

Defence lawyer Scott Fenton on Thursday accused Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Sergeant Janice Vander Graaf, who oversaw Meng’s arrest in 2018, of “making an attempt to cowl up” for subordinate RCMP officers.

Fenton alleged Vander Graaf had deviated from her preliminary courtroom submissions as as to if RCMP officers had despatched Meng’s digital serial numbers to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In a sworn assertion in 2019, Vander Graaf mentioned she didn’t recall occasions associated to the serial numbers.

However on Wednesday, she testified within the Supreme Courtroom of British Columbia that an RCMP constable instructed her that the numbers have been despatched to the FBI.

“I recommend … you tailor-made your proof to go well with what you assume protects the RCMP,” Fenton mentioned on Thursday.

Vander Graaf rejected the accusation she engaged in a cover-up as “completely not true”. She mentioned in courtroom on Thursday that she remembered particulars she didn’t recall when she swore the affidavit final 12 months.

Canadian regulation enforcement officers arrested Meng, the chief monetary officer of Chinese language telecom big Huawei, in December 2018 on a warrant from the US.

US authorities accuse her of deceptive HSBC financial institution about Huawei’s enterprise dealings with Iran, violating US sanctions on that nation.

Meng, who’s below home arrest in Vancouver, has repeatedly denied the fees.

The extradition case has spurred tensions between China and Canada, which have engaged in a heated disagreement since Meng’s arrest.

Two Canadians – former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor – have been additionally arrested in China on spying prices shortly after Meng was detained, worsening relations between the international locations.