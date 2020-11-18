Megyn Kelly Claims She’s Leaving New York Metropolis Over Liberal Response to George Floyd Killing

At one level, Megyn Kelly was Fox Information shining star. She was paid properly and had enormous rankings. She determined to depart Fox, nonetheless, to host her personal present on NBC Information.

That call turned out to be an unmitigated catastrophe. Kelly failed to connect with viewers exterior the Fox viewers. And she or he was cancelled after making offensive feedback about Halloween costumes that included blackface.

After the cancellation, she disappeared for some time. She has returned to Twitter, nonetheless, and her posts had been regularly even farther to the proper than ordinary.

The previous Fox host has additionally began her personal podcast. And in the latest episode of her present, she claimed that she was leaving New York Metropolis over Liberals response to the George Floyd killing.

Kelly mentioned she was most involved in regards to the impact on her kids. She informed listeners:

“After years of resisting it, we’re going to depart town. The colleges have at all times been far-left, which doesn’t align with my very own ideology, however I didn’t actually care, most of my pals are liberals, it’s superb. I come from a Democrat household, I’m not offended in any respect by the ideology, and I lean center-left on some issues. However theyu’ve gone across the bend. I imply, they’ve gone off the deep finish.”

The previous Fox host was most offended by a letter that requested mother and father of white college students to allies to the black group.

Um. A supply near Megyn Kelly informed The Every day Beast that she has “acquired a number of 7-figure affords to return to TV” and has “turned all of them down” as a result of, ultimately, she needs to not reply to bosses. https://t.co/mvNudxO2la — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) November 10, 2020

In keeping with a current article from the Every day Beast, Kelly claims that she had a number of 7 determine affords from information organizations. As of now, although, her solely outlet is her podcast.